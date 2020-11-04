Wednesday, November 04, 2020Back to
Infinix Smart 4 with a 6,000 mAh battery launched in India at price of Rs 6,999

The Infinix Smart 4 is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor and offers 2 GB RAM and 32 GB storage.


FP TrendingNov 04, 2020 17:35:30 IST

Infinix Smart 4 smartphone has been launched in India. This comes just a few months after Chinese company Infinix Mobile had launched the Infinix Smart 4 Plus in the Indian market. The product will be sold here via e-commerce websites and has a dedicated page on Flipkart. The page says the product is coming soon but displays all the phone specs. It is going to go live at 12 pm on 8 November. As can be seen on the website, there are four colour variants of the new lineup with the hue shades being Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, Violet and Midnight Black.

Infinix Smart 4

The 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage versions of all the devices have been priced at Rs 6,999. The device comes with a 6.82-inch HD plus display and a massive 6000 mAh Li-ion polymer battery. The battery supports 10W fast charging. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor.

The camera setup of the Infinix Smart 4 at the back comprises a 13 MP lens and a depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8 MP selfie camera. The camera arrangement offers several features like the AI HDR, AI 3D beauty, auto scene detection, AI 3D body shaping, custom bokeh, panorama, AR animoji, to name a few. The front camera for clicking selfies and carrying out video calls sports the AI portrait, AI 3D face beauty, wide selfie and AR animoji features.

Featuring narrow bezels and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9, the smartphone provides an edge-to-edge display experience. It has a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio with 480 nits brightness and a contrast ratio of 1500:1. Infinix Smart 4 also supports dual SIM systems. The smartphone measures 171.82 x 77.96 x 8.9 mm and weighs 207 grams.

Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


