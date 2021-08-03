Tuesday, August 03, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Infinix partners with Jio to launch Infinix Smart 5A in India at a price of Rs 6,499

Infinix Smart 5A is backed by a 12 nm Helio A20 Quad-Core processor with 2 GB RAM/32 GB storage.


FP TrendingAug 03, 2021 14:12:29 IST

Infinix has partnered with Jio to launch its ultimate, easy-on-the-pocket smartphone named Smart 5A. It is an upgrade to the brand's Smart series which is known amongst the masses for its big screen and a big battery. Infinix Smart 5A will be available in three colour variants: Quetzal Cyan, Ocean Wave, and Midnight Black.

Infinix Smart 5A

Infinix Smart 5A

Infinix Smart 5A is now available exclusively on Flipkart at an introductory price of Rs 6,499. Under the Jio program, customers can avail of price support of Rs 550 credited directly into their bank account and additional benefits worth Rs 1,199. To avail these benefits, customers must use a Jio SIM card as their primary SIM.

Smart 5A sports the latest Android 11 with XOS 7.6 skin. The device also comes installed with the Android (Go Edition) feature that allows it to run 15 percent faster. It is backed by a 12 nm Helio A20 Quad-Core processor with 2 GB RAM/32 GB storage. It integrates four ARM Cortex A53 CPUs with up to 1.8GHz capacity. It has a 3-in-1 SD card slot with expandable memory up to 256 GB.

Smart 5A features an upgraded 6.52 HD, drop notch display with a brightness of 500 NITS. It comes with a DTS Surround Sound speaker, 5,000 mAh battery backup with a power marathon feature for a standby time of 35 days.

Smart 5A comes with an 8 MP dual rear camera with triple LED flash, an f/2.0 large aperture, and 18 different AI Scene detection modes from 10 image-adjusting modes, AI HDR mode, Bokeh mode, AI 3D beauty mode, and Panorama mode for video recording. 5A's selfie camera has the AI 3D Beauty Mode, Portrait Mode, and the Wide selfie mode for selfies.

Other features of the smartphone include a fingerprint sensor/face unlock along with dual VoLTE for two 4G SIM cards and VoWiFi for automatically switching to calls.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Hajmola Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Buzz Patrol

UIDAI demands 28 cuts in Vineet Kumar Singh's Aadhaar; director says CBFC had cleared film in 2019

Jul 26, 2021
UIDAI demands 28 cuts in Vineet Kumar Singh's Aadhaar; director says CBFC had cleared film in 2019
The Kriti Sanon interview | 'With films like Mimi, I get more comfortable with the idea of growing as an actor'

Buzz Patrol

The Kriti Sanon interview | 'With films like Mimi, I get more comfortable with the idea of growing as an actor'

Jul 27, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021