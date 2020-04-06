FP Trending

Infinix has launched two smartphones from its Note series — Note 7 and Note 7 Lite. The phones have been listed in the company's website but there is no mention about the price and availability.

Both phones have a lot in common. The smartphones sport identical punch-hole displays and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and face unlock.

The rear of the devices does make them look different. The Infinix Note 7 comes with a round camera module housing four cameras, while the Note 7 Lite has quadruple cameras arranged on the left corner.

Infinix Note 7 specifications

Infinix Note 7 sports a 6.95-inch HD+ Infinity-O display offering a resolution of 720x1640 pixels. It comes with 128 GB of storage and 6 GB RAM, and has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 2 TB. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 processor.

Infinix Note 7 has a quad-camera setup with a 48-MP primary sensor, 2-MP macro sensor, 2-MP depth sensor, and a super low light video mode with a quad-flash. The selfie camera on the front camera is a 16 MP unit.

The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging and runs on Android 10.

It flaunts dual speakers, and as for connectivity, it includes a dual SIM card slot, 3.5 mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi.

Infinix Note 7 Lite specifications

This one has a smaller display as compared to the Note 7. The Note 7 Lite has a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display offering a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The smartphone comes with a 128 GB ROM and 4 GB RAM. The microSD card slot is for storage expansion up to 256 GB.

Infinix Note 7 Lite carries a quad-camera setup at the rear and has the same configuration. The front camera of the device is an 8 MP unit.

There is a 5,000 mAh battery and the device runs on Android 10 with XOS 6.0 UI. This phone also includes dual SIM support and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.