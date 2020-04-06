Monday, April 06, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Infinix Note 7, Note 7 Lite with 5,000 mAh battery, quad rear cameras launched

Infinix Note 7 Lite comes in one variant that offers 128 GB internal storage and 4 GB RAM.


FP TrendingApr 06, 2020 18:16:32 IST

Infinix has launched two smartphones from its Note series — Note 7 and Note 7 Lite. The phones have been listed in the company's website but there is no mention about the price and availability.

Both phones have a lot in common. The smartphones sport identical punch-hole displays and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and face unlock.

The rear of the devices does make them look different. The Infinix Note 7 comes with a round camera module housing four cameras, while the Note 7 Lite has quadruple cameras arranged on the left corner.

Infinix Note 7, Note 7 Lite with 5,000 mAh battery, quad rear cameras launched

Infinix Note 7

Infinix Note 7 specifications

Infinix Note 7 sports a 6.95-inch HD+ Infinity-O display offering a resolution of 720x1640 pixels. It comes with 128 GB of storage and 6 GB RAM, and has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 2 TB. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 processor.

Infinix Note 7 has a quad-camera setup with a 48-MP primary sensor, 2-MP macro sensor, 2-MP depth sensor, and a super low light video mode with a quad-flash. The selfie camera on the front camera is a 16 MP unit.

The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18 W fast charging and runs on Android 10.

It flaunts dual speakers, and as for connectivity, it includes a dual SIM card slot, 3.5 mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi.

Infinix Note 7 Lite specifications

This one has a smaller display as compared to the Note 7. The Note 7 Lite has a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display offering a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The smartphone comes with a 128 GB ROM and 4 GB RAM. The microSD card slot is for storage expansion up to 256 GB.

Infinix Note 7 Lite carries a quad-camera setup at the rear and has the same configuration. The front camera of the device is an 8 MP unit.

There is a 5,000 mAh battery and the device runs on Android 10 with XOS 6.0 UI. This phone also includes dual SIM support and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Real Shot Challenge with Triggered Insaan | Getting Over It

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Community Interviews Triggered Insaan | Ep 01: Nischay Malhan

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

Triggered Insaan plays Wrong Answers Only

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

@Dynamo Gaming on Emulator vs Mobile & @The RawKnee Games on Careers in Gaming | Live Interview

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE

On Stage with @Dynamo Gaming & @The RawKnee Games | PUBG Mobile LIVE


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Infinix Smart 2

Infinix Smart 2 get Rs 2,000 price cut on Flipkart, to now sell from Rs 4,999 onwards

Apr 16, 2019
Infinix Smart 2 get Rs 2,000 price cut on Flipkart, to now sell from Rs 4,999 onwards
Infinix Hot 7 Pro with 6 GB RAM to go on sale from 17 June on Flipkart for Rs 8,999

Infinix

Infinix Hot 7 Pro with 6 GB RAM to go on sale from 17 June on Flipkart for Rs 8,999

Jun 17, 2019
Infinix Hot 8 with 5,000 mAh battery to go on sale today on Flipkart

Infinix Hot 8

Infinix Hot 8 with 5,000 mAh battery to go on sale today on Flipkart

Sep 19, 2019
Infinix Zero 5 with 6 GB RAM and 5.98-inch screen launched in India starting at Rs 17,999; available starting 22 November

NewsTracker

Infinix Zero 5 with 6 GB RAM and 5.98-inch screen launched in India starting at Rs 17,999; available starting 22 November

Nov 15, 2017
Infinix Smart 3 Plus with triple-rear cameras, Helio A22 launched at Rs 6,999

Infinix

Infinix Smart 3 Plus with triple-rear cameras, Helio A22 launched at Rs 6,999

Apr 23, 2019
Infinix Hot 8 goes on its first sale today on Flipkart at 12.00 PM at Rs 6,999

Infinix Hot 8

Infinix Hot 8 goes on its first sale today on Flipkart at 12.00 PM at Rs 6,999

Sep 12, 2019

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020