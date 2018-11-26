Monday, November 26, 2018 Back to
Infinix launches the Note 5 Stylus smartphone for Rs 15,999 in India

The stylus "XPen" would enable the hand-writing recognition feature on the Infinix phone.

Indo-Asian News Service Nov 26, 2018 15:06 PM IST

Infinix, the online smartphone brand of China-based Transsion Holdings, on Monday launched the NOTE 5 Stylus" as its first smartphone with a stylus pen for Rs 15,999 in India.

The stylus "XPen" would enable the hand-writing recognition feature on the phone and would allow users to doodle, write and paint.

Designed with 4,096 sense of pressure, the stylus would be able to produce fine and detailed lines as well, the company said in a statement.

"Apart from the Stylus, it stands out with features such as Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled cameras, fully Metallic unibody, fast charging and Android One experience," said Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix Mobile India.

The dual-SIM smartphone comes with a 5.93-inch FHD+ FullView Display, 6 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

The smartphone features a 16MP AI rear camera with dual LED flash and 16MP AI front camera including features like Bokeh effect and timelapse amongst the others.

Powered by MediaTek P23 Octa Core 64 bit processor and a 4000mAh battery, the smartphone runs on Android Oreo 8.1 (Android One) with features like Google Lens, Assistant, AI Power Management and 18W Fast Charge that could charge the phone in one hour, the company claimed.

The "NOTE 5 Stylus" smartphone will be available from December 4 in two colours — bordeaux red and charcoal blue exclusively on Flipkart.

