Infinix launches INBook X1 series of laptops at a starting price of Rs 35,999: Check variants, specs

The 10th generation Infinix InBook X1 will come in i3, i5 and i7 variants, with storage choices of 256 GB, 512 GB and 512 GB, respectively.


FP TrendingDec 15, 2021 18:16:14 IST

Infinix’s new INBook X1 notebook models go on sale on Flipkart starting today, 15 December. The smartphone company has launched the INBook X1 series in three variants. As per the official release, the 10th generation notebooks will come in the i3, i5 and i7 variants, with a storage of 256 GB, 512 GB and 512 GB, respectively.

The Core i3 processor model is priced at Rs 35,999, while the laptop with the Core i5 processor is priced at Rs 45,999 and the Core i7 will cost Rs 55,999. The laptops will be available in the Noble Red, Starfull Grey and Aurora Green colours.

Infinix offers a choice of three processors with the InBook X1. Image: Infinix

Equipped with the Intel Ice Lake Core i7 chipset, the Infinix INBook i7 processor model has a reading speed of 2,400 MBs and a writing speed of 1,900 MBs. This variant comes with an ultra-fast fingerprint sensor to ensure enhanced security and privacy. It is also equipped with 16 GB DDR4X RAM. The i7 variant loaded with a camera privacy switch that allows users to shut down the webcam manually.

The i3 and i5 models of the Infinix INBook X1 include dual-channel memory with 8 GB DDR4X RAM.

The 14-inch 10th Generation Intel Core laptops have an all-metal body made of aircraft quality Al-alloy. The INBook X1 weighs only 1.48 kg and is 16.3 mm slim, which makes it the thinnest and lightest in this price segment, according to Infinix.

The INBook X1 series notebooks also come with 2W stereo speakers with DTS audio processing. The devices have an aspect ratio of 16:9 as well as 300 nits brightness.

The INBook X1 series is powered by a 55 Wh high-capacity battery with a 65 W fast Type-C charger. The laptops claim to provide almost 13 hours of video playback.

