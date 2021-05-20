FP Trending

Infinix has launched its new Hot 10S smartphone in India today at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The highlights of Infinix Hot 10S include a 90 Hz refresh rate display, MediaTek G85 chipset and a 48 MP triple rear camera setup. The smartphone comes in two memory variants: the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 9,999 while the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant costs Rs 10,999.

Infinix Hot 10S will be available for sale from 27 May on Flipkart. Infinix will offer a special launch discount of Rs 500 on the first day of sale, and an additional value-added e-Warranty feature that shows the validity date of the device’s warranty. It will be available in four colours: Heart of Ocean, Morandi Green, 7-Degree Purple, and 95-Degree Black.

Its features include a diamond-cut flow pattern with 2.5D curved glass, backed by NEG Glass (NEG Dinorex T2X-1) protection on the front. It offers an ultra-smooth 6.82” HD+ cinematic display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180 Hz touch sampling rate along with DTS Surround Sound. The smartphone is backed by the Mediatek Hyper Engine technology for intelligent dynamic management of CPU, GPU, and memory.

It runs on Android 11 XOS7.6 and is supported by an ultra-powerful Helio G85 Octa-core processor with an ANTUTU score of 2,07,719 with the game-boosting Dar-Link Technology for pro-level gamers. Besides that, Hot 10S features a 48 MP AI Triple rear camera with f/1.79 large aperture, quad-LED flash, Time Lapse, and 8 MP AI front camera with dual-LED flash.

The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000 mAh battery with 64 days of standby time. According to the company, it is supported by a power marathon tech that extends battery life by 25 percent.