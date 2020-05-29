FP Trending

Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix has unveiled its Hot 9 Pro and Hot 9 in India. Infinix Hot 9 Pro will go on sale from 5 June, while Infinix Hot 9 will be available from 8 June. Both the smartphones will be up for grabs on Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 9’s 4 GB RAM + 64 GB model is priced at Rs 8,499, while the same variant of Infinix Hot 9 Pro will come at a price of Rs 9,499.

Finally the moment of revelation! Presenting the All New HOT 9 with 6.6" HD+ Pin-hole display, 13 MP AI Quad Cam, 5000 mAh big battery and much more for just Rs.8,499.

Sale starts on 8th June at 12 Noon. pic.twitter.com/8LaU4JMKm6 — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) May 29, 2020

Both phones support dual-SIM slots (Nano + Nano) and have a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) hole-punch LCD IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. They come with 90.5 percent screen-to-body-ratio and 480nits brightness.

Powered by 12nm Helio P22 octa-core processor, the phones feature a gem-cut texture design at the back.

The two smartphones are equipped with the DTS-HD surround sound and offer different modes for video, gaming, and music to help users choose the ideal sound output.

The devices run on Android 10-based XOS 6.0 and house a quad-camera setup at the back. They are equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.

They are different in terms of rear camera specifications. Infinix Hot 9 Pro has a 48 MP main back camera with Quad-LED flash, while Infinix Hot 9 features a 13 MP main rear camera with triple LED flash support. However, they sport an 8 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash support.

Hot 9 Pro and Hot 9 will have a fingerprint sensor available on the back. The company had launched the Infinix 9 smartphone in Indonesia in March.