Friday, May 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro with Helio P22 chipset debut in India at a price of Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499 respectively

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro run on Android 10-based XOS 6.0 and house a 5,000 mAh battery.


FP TrendingMay 29, 2020 17:37:28 IST

Hong Kong-based smartphone maker Infinix has unveiled its Hot 9 Pro and Hot 9 in India. Infinix Hot 9 Pro will go on sale from 5 June, while Infinix Hot 9 will be available from 8 June. Both the smartphones will be up for grabs on Flipkart.

Infinix Hot 9’s 4 GB RAM + 64 GB model is priced at Rs 8,499, while the same variant of Infinix Hot 9 Pro will come at a price of Rs 9,499.

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro with Helio P22 chipset debut in India at a price of Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499 respectively

Infinix Hot 9

Both phones support dual-SIM slots (Nano + Nano) and have a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) hole-punch LCD IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. They come with 90.5 percent screen-to-body-ratio and 480nits brightness.

Powered by 12nm Helio P22 octa-core processor, the phones feature a gem-cut texture design at the back.

The two smartphones are equipped with the DTS-HD surround sound and offer different modes for video, gaming, and music to help users choose the ideal sound output.

The devices run on Android 10-based XOS 6.0 and house a quad-camera setup at the back. They are equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery.

They are different in terms of rear camera specifications. Infinix Hot 9 Pro has a 48 MP main back camera with Quad-LED flash, while Infinix Hot 9 features a 13 MP main rear camera with triple LED flash support. However, they sport an 8 MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash support.

Hot 9 Pro and Hot 9 will have a fingerprint sensor available on the back. The company had launched the Infinix 9 smartphone in Indonesia in March. 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020