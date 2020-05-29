Friday, May 29, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro to debut today at 12 pm in India: Here is all we know so far

The Infinix Hot might be powered by the Helio A25 chipset and is expected to offer 4 GB RAM.


FP TrendingMay 29, 2020 08:47:11 IST

The Infinix Hot 9 series smartphone will make its debut today in India. The revelation was made by the e-commerce website Flipkart. The Infinix Hot 9 series will include two new smartphones - Hot 9 Pro and Hot 9.

The launch will take place at 12 pm today via Flipkart.

The Flipkart page shows that the smartphones will sport an AI quad camera rear set up. The primary camera of the Infinix Hot 9 Pro will be a 48 MP unit, while for Infinix Hot 9 it will be 13 MP.

Both the phones will come equipped with an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone that has been shown on the Flipkart landing page reveals that it has a punch-hole on the left side.

Infinix Hot 9, Hot 9 Pro to debut today at 12 pm in India: Here is all we know so far

Infinix Hot 9


The Hot 9 Pro and Hot 9 will have a fingerprint sensor available on the back.

The Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer had launched the Infinix 9 smartphone in Indonesia in the month of March.

The phone is expected to feature a 6.6-inch IPS HD+ LCD display. The Infinix Hot 9 will come powered by the Helio A25 chipset and has 4 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery.

The report mentions that the device will come preloaded with XOS 6, based on Android 10.

In Indonesia, the handset is available at a price of Rp 1,699,000 (approx Rs 8,768). The Infinix Hot 9 was made available in Indonesia in different colour options, including Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, Violet and Midnight Black.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Pochinki HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | No Jump Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | Instant Jump Challenge

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Helmet Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | No Heals Challenge | Custom Room

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

Mad Miramar New Update 0.18.0 | 1Up Gaming

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Erangel SMG Only Challenge | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge

1Up In The House | Miramar Snipers Only Challenge


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Walmart says Flipkart's 'limited operations' during COVID-19 outbreak negatively affected Q1 growth

May 20, 2020
Walmart says Flipkart's 'limited operations' during COVID-19 outbreak negatively affected Q1 growth
Coronavirus Lockdown: Flipkart partners Vishal Mega Mart for home delivery of essentials in 26 cities

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Lockdown: Flipkart partners Vishal Mega Mart for home delivery of essentials in 26 cities

May 19, 2020
Aegon Life Insurance launches first Life Plus hospitalisation cover for COVID-19 with Flipkart

NewsTracker

Aegon Life Insurance launches first Life Plus hospitalisation cover for COVID-19 with Flipkart

May 27, 2020
Amazon India to add 50,000 temporary roles for warehousing, delivery network to meet surge in demand for products

NewsTracker

Amazon India to add 50,000 temporary roles for warehousing, delivery network to meet surge in demand for products

May 22, 2020
Coronavirus Lockdown: Karnataka farmers team up with Flipkart for home delivery of mangoes

NewsTracker

Coronavirus Lockdown: Karnataka farmers team up with Flipkart for home delivery of mangoes

May 26, 2020
E-commerce companies may resume full services across country from today; await States' views

NewsTracker

E-commerce companies may resume full services across country from today; await States' views

May 18, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020