FP Trending

The Infinix Hot 9 series smartphone will make its debut today in India. The revelation was made by the e-commerce website Flipkart. The Infinix Hot 9 series will include two new smartphones - Hot 9 Pro and Hot 9.

The launch will take place at 12 pm today via Flipkart.

The Flipkart page shows that the smartphones will sport an AI quad camera rear set up. The primary camera of the Infinix Hot 9 Pro will be a 48 MP unit, while for Infinix Hot 9 it will be 13 MP.

Both the phones will come equipped with an 8 MP selfie camera. The phone that has been shown on the Flipkart landing page reveals that it has a punch-hole on the left side.

Hot 9 Series launching on 29th May, 12 Noon on Flipkart. Get ready for the hotttttttttest budget smartphone. #🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #InfinixIndia #InfinixHot9 pic.twitter.com/f5PtBW4bT5 — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) May 28, 2020



The Hot 9 Pro and Hot 9 will have a fingerprint sensor available on the back.

The Hong Kong-based smartphone manufacturer had launched the Infinix 9 smartphone in Indonesia in the month of March.

The phone is expected to feature a 6.6-inch IPS HD+ LCD display. The Infinix Hot 9 will come powered by the Helio A25 chipset and has 4 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery.

The report mentions that the device will come preloaded with XOS 6, based on Android 10.

In Indonesia, the handset is available at a price of Rp 1,699,000 (approx Rs 8,768). The Infinix Hot 9 was made available in Indonesia in different colour options, including Ocean Wave, Quetzal Cyan, Violet and Midnight Black.