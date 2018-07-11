Thursday, July 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 11 July, 2018 19:17 IST

Infinix Hot 6 Pro launched at Rs 7,999 and will be sold online on Flipkart

The Infinix Hot 6 Pro features a 5.99-inch 18:9 LCD display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC.

Infinix Mobile, Transsion Holding's online-only brand just launched the Hot 6 Pro in India at a very competitive price of Rs 7,999.

Infinix Hot 6 Pro

Infinix Hot 6 Pro

Featuring a dual-camera setup on the back, face unlock and a tall 18:9 aspect ratio display, the Hot 6 Pro will come in hot on its competitors, the Honor 7A and the slightly more expensive Oppo Realme 1 and the just launched Moto E5.

Available in a single RAM variant, the Infinix Hot 6 Pro will be sold online exclusively on Flipkart and goes on sale starting today. The smartphone will be available in four colours — Sandstone Black, Magic Gold, City Blue and Bordeaux Red.

Coming to specifications, the Hot 6 Pro features a 5.99-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. Running a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC clocked at 1.4 GHz, paired with an Adreno 308 GPU, the Hot 6 Pro gets 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of onboard storage. Storage is, however, expandable up to 128 GB via a microSD card.

Moving on to the camera, the smartphone comes with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor to form the rear camera upholstery. On the front, we get a 5 MP f/2.2 sensor for selfies. Infinix has included a large 4,000 mAh battery in the phone. It also runs on Android Oreo 8.0 on top of the company's XOS user interface.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, FM radio, micro-USB as well as a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

tags


latest videos

Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

also see

Moto E5

Motorola launches the Moto E5 and E5 Plus in India for Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively

Jul 10, 2018

Moto E5

Moto E5, E5 Plus first impressions: Massive batteries, middling hardware

Jul 11, 2018

Moto E5

Moto E5 Plus to launch in India on 10 July as an Amazon exclusive

Jul 02, 2018

Motorola

Moto E5 Plus to launch in India today: When and where to watch

Jul 09, 2018

Moto E5

Moto E5 vs Moto E5 Plus vs RealMe 1 vs Redmi Note 5: Budget smartphone showdown

Jul 11, 2018

Motorola

Motorola set to launch the Moto E5 Plus in July, but there's no sign of Moto E5

Jun 30, 2018

science

Space

Gravitational waves could quantify the rate at which our universe is expanding

Jul 12, 2018

Eclipse

Partial solar eclipse on Saturday to add to July's list of celestial events

Jul 12, 2018

Heat waves

People can’t think straight without air conditioning during heat waves: Study

Jul 12, 2018

Space

NASA needs contingency plan for American presence on ISS, says US govt report

Jul 12, 2018