Infinix Mobile, Transsion Holding's online-only brand just launched the Hot 6 Pro in India at a very competitive price of Rs 7,999.

Featuring a dual-camera setup on the back, face unlock and a tall 18:9 aspect ratio display, the Hot 6 Pro will come in hot on its competitors, the Honor 7A and the slightly more expensive Oppo Realme 1 and the just launched Moto E5.

Available in a single RAM variant, the Infinix Hot 6 Pro will be sold online exclusively on Flipkart and goes on sale starting today. The smartphone will be available in four colours — Sandstone Black, Magic Gold, City Blue and Bordeaux Red.

Coming to specifications, the Hot 6 Pro features a 5.99-inch LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. Running a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC clocked at 1.4 GHz, paired with an Adreno 308 GPU, the Hot 6 Pro gets 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of onboard storage. Storage is, however, expandable up to 128 GB via a microSD card.

Moving on to the camera, the smartphone comes with a 13 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP secondary sensor to form the rear camera upholstery. On the front, we get a 5 MP f/2.2 sensor for selfies. Infinix has included a large 4,000 mAh battery in the phone. It also runs on Android Oreo 8.0 on top of the company's XOS user interface.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, FM radio, micro-USB as well as a 3.5 mm headphone jack.