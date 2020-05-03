Sunday, May 03, 2020Back to
Indonesia's Tokopedia probes alleged data leak of 15 million users

By Fanny Potkin SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Tokopedia, Indonesia's largest e-commerce platform, said on Saturday it was investigating claims that the details of millions of its users had been leaked online by a hacker.


May 03, 2020

"We found that there had been an attempt to steal data from Tokopedia users," a spokesman for the company said in a statement. "However, Tokopedia ensures that crucial information such as passwords remains successfully protected behind encryption."

"At this moment, we continue to investigate further into this matter and there is no additional information that we can share," the statement added.

Data breach monitoring service Under the Breach published a Twitter post on Saturday showing screenshots from an unnamed individual who claimed he had acquired the personal details of 15 million Tokopedia users during a March 2020 hack on the e-commerce site.

According to the screenshots, which show names, emails and birthdays, the hacker alleges he or she is in possession of a much bigger user database and asks for assistance to "crack" users' passwords.

Backed by $2 billion in funding from investors including SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund and Alibaba, Tokopedia, whose founder and CEO William Tanuwijaya is one of the country's most prominent tech entrepreneurs, claims more than 90 million monthly active users.

The spokesman declined to comment on details of the allegations in the screenshots. Under the Breach was not immediately reachable for comment.

(Reporting by Fanny Potkin; Editing by David Holmes)

