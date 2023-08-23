India’s tryst with Moon: Not just ISRO, India Inc. too has a major role to play in Chandrayaan 3’s journey

While the Chdanrayaan 3’s mission to the moon may be ISRO’s brainchild and its proverbial baby, Indian companies such as Godrej and L&T had a significant part to play in the mission’s launch and success so far.

Acknowledging this is important, given that India hopes that its private sectors and startup ecosystem gives us something as indomitable as SpaceX. When the Chandrayaan 3’s Vikram Lander finally touches down on the lunar surface, it will not only boost ISRO’s position among global space agencies, it will also be a massive boon for India Inc.

Experts believe that this will be a major checkpoint in the journey of about 400 private Indian businesses, who have helped ISRO with all sorts of things, from arranging parts and components and rare materials to downright fabricating various elements of the spacecraft, lander, and rovers.

For the Chandrayaan 3 mission, ISRO didn’t hesitate to team up with both government and private companies to gather the needed tech. The parts that kickstart the launch vehicle and some important systems were put together by Larsen & Toubro, the batteries were provided by Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), Kerala State Electronics Development Corp. (KELTRON) came up with electronic power modules and a system for testing and checking things, and Walchand Industries got their hands dirty making several mission components.

“While the Chandrayaan series of lunar missions have all been led by ISRO, there has been significant participation by the private sector in supplying components for them. It goes to the agency’s credit that it identified suppliers who have over time developed capabilities to support a high-end mission like the Chandrayaan series,” said Lt Gen (Retd) Anil Kumar Bhatt, Director General, Indian Space Association.

“ATL has been deeply involved in creating a wide range of electronics and mechanical parts for ISRO’s space projects, such as launch vehicles, satellites, spacecraft equipment, and ground systems. On top of that, we’ve been supplying valuable geospatial information and services for various important development projects across the country,” explained Subba Rao Pavuluri, the Founder, Chairman, and Managing Director of the company based in Hyderabad.

When it comes to the Chandrayaan-3 mission, ATL has successfully managed key elements like telemetry, telecommand, power management systems, and DC-DC converters.

On the other hand, Godrej & Boyce, headquartered in Mumbai, has played a crucial role by providing essential components like liquid propulsion engines, satellite thrusters, and control module parts for both the Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan missions. This contribution has been made possible through its subsidiary, Godrej Aerospace.

“We take great pride in being part of ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3 mission… As a reliable partner of ISRO, we’re committed to continuously supporting upcoming launches, missions, and the advancement of cutting-edge aerospace components and systems,” emphasized Maneck Behramkamdin, who serves as the Assistant Vice President & Business Head of Godrej Aerospace.