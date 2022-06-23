Thursday, June 23, 2022Back to
India's latest communication satellite GSAT-24 built by ISRO for NewSpace India Limited launched successfully

The GSAT-24 satellite was successfully launched on Thursday around 3:20 am by French company Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana (South America)


FP StaffJun 23, 2022 10:34:00 IST

The GSAT-24 satellite, built by ISRO for NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), was successfully launched on Thursday by French company Arianespace from Kourou in French Guiana (South America).

The launch was delayed by several minutes. The Ariane-5, launch vehicle from Arianespace, lifted off and put into orbit GSAT-24. According to reports, the lift-off was scheduled for 2:30 am on Thursday, the mission had a launch window between 2:30 am and 4:13 am on 23 June IST (India Standard Time).

Around 2:28 am IST, Arianespace made an announcement that "complementary checks have postponed the lift-off by a few minutes in the launch window".

The hosts on the firm's dedicated channel announced a 15-minute delay but didn't mention on the cause. After a break it said that an anomaly was detected post the filling of the tanks and that it had been fixed and the lift-off was scheduled for 3:20 am.

The Ariane-5 lifted-off exactly at 3:20 am.

Weighing 4,180 kg, GSAT-24 is a 24-Ku band communication satellite with pan-India coverage for meeting DTH application needs.

It was the first "demand driven" communication satellite mission undertaken by NSIL post space sector reforms.

NSIL, a Government of India company under the Department of Space, has leased the entire satellite capacity to Tata Play.

GSAT-24 was launched on-board Ariane-V VA257 flight from the Guiana Space Centre, Europe's spaceport in Kourou.

With inputs from agencies

