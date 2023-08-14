India's first space-based Sun observatory, Aditya-L1, prepares for launch, will take off by August-end

The Aditya-L1 space-based Sun observatory has reached ISRO’s spaceport in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. From here, the coronagraphy spacecraft will be launched to study the Sun, specifically, the solar atmosphere.

ISRO is planning to launch the Aditya-L1 either in late August, or early September. Developed and made at the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, the satellite.



The launch mission and the cruise phase

If the launch and cruise mission goes as per plan, ISRO will place the Aditya-L1 spacecraft in a halo orbit around the Lagrange point 1 (L1) within the Sun-Earth system, positioned around 1.5 million km away from Earth.

This strategic location provides a notable advantage in solar missions. This point gives observers an uninterrupted view of the Sun, with no disruptions by an eclipse or any other blockage.

According to ISRO, the mission’s launch will be carried out using a PSLV rocket from the Sathish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR (SDSC SHAR) located in Sriharikota. Initially, the spacecraft will be positioned in a low Earth orbit. Subsequently, the spacecraft’s orbit will be adjusted to become more elliptical. This will enable the spacecraft to be propelled towards the L1 point using onboard propulsion systems. It will take the Aditya-L1 about 4 months to reach its destination, the L1 point.

ISRO highlighted that this characteristic will significantly enhance the real-time monitoring of solar activities and their influence on space weather.

The payload

The satellite is outfitted with seven payloads intended to examine different layers of the Sun, including the photosphere, chromosphere, and outer corona. These observations will be facilitated by detectors for electromagnetic particles and magnetic fields.

From its position at L1, four of the payloads will directly observe the Sun, while the remaining three will carry out on-site analyses of particles and fields. This facet of the mission promises valuable insights into how solar dynamics propagate through the interplanetary medium.

The Aditya L1 will be carrying the following payload:

A Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) which will investigate the Corona through both imaging and spectroscopy, as well as studying Coronal mass ejections.

A Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) which will capture images of the Photosphere and Chromosphere, using both narrow and broadband imaging techniques. Additionally, it will measure fluctuations in solar irradiance.

A Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS) and the High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS) which will examine soft and hard X-ray flares emitted by the Sun across a wide spectrum of X-ray energies.

The Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) and the Plasma Analyser Package For Aditya (PAPA) which will analyse electrons and protons present in the Solar wind, while also investigating energetic ions within it.

To study the interplanetary magnetic field at the L1 point, the mission will also use Advanced Tri-axial High-Resolution Digital Magnetometers.

ISRO clarified, “The instruments on Aditya L1 payloads are expected to provide crucial information for understanding coronal heating, coronal mass ejections, pre-flare and flare activities, as well as the characteristics of these events, space weather dynamics, and the propagation of particles and fields.”

What is the mission of Aditya-L1?

The key scientific goals of the Aditya-L1 mission will be to conduct a wide a range of studies, starting from investigating upper solar atmospheric dynamics to identifying complex processes preceding solar eruptive events.

It will investigate the dynamics of the solar upper atmosphere, specifically the chromosphere and corona of the sun. This includes examining the processes behind chromospheric and coronal heating, understanding the physics of partially ionized plasma, investigating the triggers for coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and studying solar flares.

The mission’s focus is also to observe the particle and plasma environment, which will yield valuable data for analyzing the dynamics of particles originating from the Sun. Additionally, the mission aims to gain insights into the fundamental physics governing the solar corona and the mechanisms responsible for its heating.

Furthermore, the mission will delve into a comprehensive analysis of the temperature, velocity, and density of plasma within the coronal region and coronal loops. Another key aspect of the mission involves extensive research into the development, dynamics, and origins of coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

The instruments on board Aditya-L1 are precisely calibrated to scrutinize the solar atmosphere, with a particular focus on the chromosphere and corona.