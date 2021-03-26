FP Trending

On Thursday, 25 March, Snap Inc. announced the launch of its first original series in the country, named ‘Phone Swap India’. The 12-episode series, which premieres on Snapchat on Saturday, 27 March, has been filmed in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

According to the press release, Phone Swap has been a long-standing Snap original in the US. The series is currently in its 12th season in the country, and as many as 69 million viewers in the US have watched it on Snapchat’s Discover page. The basic format of the show involves having two strangers on a date swap their phones, allowing them to go through each other’s content.

A one-minute-long promo of Phone Swap India has been released by Snapchat on its YouTube channel. It shows various people on a date, meeting for the first time. A few seconds into the promo, the people in the reality show are asked to trade their phones and that is when they discover new information about each other. After the phone swap, they are asked to decide if they would like to go on a second date.

The Indian edition of Phone Swap has been produced by Colosceum Media in partnership with Team Whistle. The language of the show is a combination of Hindi and English, and subtitles for the show will be available in both languages.

As per the press release, the first Snap original will be followed by many others. Another Snap original (starring rapper Raftaar) is going to be announced soon, along with exclusive creator shows featuring Vir Das, Anushka Sen and Ruhi Singh.