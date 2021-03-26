Friday, March 26, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

India's first Snap original ‘Phone Swap India’ premieres 27 March: All you need to know

Ahead of its premiere, Snapchat has released a one-minute-long promo of Phone Swap India on YouTube.


FP TrendingMar 26, 2021 17:44:00 IST

On Thursday, 25 March, Snap Inc. announced the launch of its first original series in the country, named ‘Phone Swap India’. The 12-episode series, which premieres on Snapchat on Saturday, 27 March, has been filmed in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

According to the press release, Phone Swap has been a long-standing Snap original in the US. The series is currently in its 12th season in the country, and as many as 69 million viewers in the US have watched it on Snapchat’s Discover page. The basic format of the show involves having two strangers on a date swap their phones, allowing them to go through each other’s content.

Indias first Snap original ‘Phone Swap India’ premieres 27 March: All you need to know

After the phone swap, the participants are asked to decide if they would like to go out on a second date. Image: Snap

A one-minute-long promo of Phone Swap India has been released by Snapchat on its YouTube channel. It shows various people on a date, meeting for the first time. A few seconds into the promo, the people in the reality show are asked to trade their phones and that is when they discover new information about each other. After the phone swap, they are asked to decide if they would like to go on a second date.

The Indian edition of Phone Swap has been produced by Colosceum Media in partnership with Team Whistle. The language of the show is a combination of Hindi and English, and subtitles for the show will be available in both languages.

As per the press release, the first Snap original will be followed by many others. Another Snap original (starring rapper Raftaar) is going to be announced soon, along with exclusive creator shows featuring Vir Das, Anushka Sen and Ruhi Singh.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

By uprooting fake news, Snapchat is taking a stand not just for its users but even for itself

Jan 24, 2017
By uprooting fake news, Snapchat is taking a stand not just for its users but even for itself
Snapchat allows users to share clips with friends, using the updated Discover feature

Snapchat allows users to share clips with friends, using the updated Discover feature

May 07, 2015
Facebook Stories launched on Android and iOS; the Snapchat feature-ripoff saga continues

Facebook Stories launched on Android and iOS; the Snapchat feature-ripoff saga continues

Jan 26, 2017
Class-action lawsuit filed against Snapchat; but is flagging sexually explicit content such a bad idea?

Class-action lawsuit filed against Snapchat; but is flagging sexually explicit content such a bad idea?

Jul 08, 2016
Google is testing 'Stamp', a project similar to Snapchat's Discover platform

Google is testing 'Stamp', a project similar to Snapchat's Discover platform

Aug 05, 2017
Snap removes US President Donald Trump's account from Snapchat's Discover section

Snapchat

Snap removes US President Donald Trump's account from Snapchat's Discover section

Jun 04, 2020

science

Science panel recommends exploring air cooling tech as climate emergency tool

Climate Control

Science panel recommends exploring air cooling tech as climate emergency tool

Mar 26, 2021
Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Gut Microbiome

Changes in gut microbiome could predict healthy ageing and longevity, new study claims

Mar 23, 2021
Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Martian Clouds

Curiosity rover on Mars captures clouds passing overhead, similar to Earth's

Mar 23, 2021
SpaceX fires up Starship SN11 engines in static fire ahead of its 24 March test flight

SpaceX Starship

SpaceX fires up Starship SN11 engines in static fire ahead of its 24 March test flight

Mar 23, 2021