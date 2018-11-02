Friday, November 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 02 November, 2018 15:41 IST

India's first microprocessor Shakti to not be outdated anytime soon: Lead researcher

The design of microprocessor system starts with choosing the right ISA (Instruction Set Architecture).

India's first and indigenous microprocessor "Shakti" developed by Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) at an outlay of about Rs 11 crore will not be outdated anytime soon, lead researcher and Professor Kamakoti Veezhinathan said on 2 November.

The IITM researchers designed and booted up "Shakti" that could be used in mobile computing, wireless and networking systems, besides reducing reliance on imported microprocessors in communication and defence sectors.

"The microprocessor will not get outdated as it is one of the few 'RISC V Microprocessors' in the world now," Professor Veezhinathan from Department of Computer Science and Engineering at IITM told IANS.

Representational image.

Representational image.

"Shakti" could be used by others as it was at par with international standards, said Veezhinathan, who is a lead researcher at IITM's Reconfigurable Intelligent Systems Engineering (RISE) Laboratory.

The design of the microprocessor system starts with choosing the right ISA (Instruction Set Architecture).

"Shakti" processors are based on RISC-V ISA, said the professor, adding that RISC-V is an open, free ISA, enabling a new era of processor innovation through open standard collaboration.

RISC-V ISA delivers a new level of free, extensible software and hardware freedom on architecture, paving the way for the next 50 years of computing design and innovation.

The ISA is basically the programming or machine language and provides commands to the processor instructing it on its functions to be executed, said the professor.

According to Veezhinathan, the concept to design the chip was germinated in 2011 and some preliminary works were carried out.

In 2017, the project gained speed with about Rs 11 crore funding from the Indian government.

"We have proved that a microprocessor can be designed, developed and fabricated in India. This is important for the country.

"All the countries would like to own the design part. Even from the security point of view, indigenous design gains importance," noted Veezhinathan.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

also see

microprocessor

IIT Madras develop India's first microprocessor which could be used in smartphones

Nov 01, 2018

FinePrint

Sujatha Gidla’s Ants Among Elephants declared winner of Shakti Bhatt First Book Prize 2018

Oct 20, 2018

science

NASA's Dawn Mission

NASA's pioneering Dawn mission to the asteroid belt is at its end as fuel runs out

Nov 02, 2018

Asteroid Bennu

NASA's OSIRIS-REx captures close-up of near-Earth asteroid Bennu before landing

Nov 02, 2018

ISS & the Cloud

Supercomputer aboard ISS to bring cloud computing to astronauts above the clouds

Nov 02, 2018

Eggs & Evolution

Colorful bird eggs today come from exquisitive ones laid by their dinosaur ancestors

Nov 02, 2018