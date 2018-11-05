Monday, November 05, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Press Trust of India 05 November, 2018 15:50 IST

India's first 3D printed house could be a reality within a year say researchers

A prototype structure that has been printed at IIT Madras will serve as a base model for research.

India could build its first 3D printed house within a year, according to a team from IIT Madras that has successfully printed a miniature single storey structure within two days.

Researchers from Indian Institute of Technology Madras in Tamil Nadu, along with a startup by the alumni of the institute, have established a 3D printing laboratory to take the indigenously-developed technology to the mass market.

The start-up called Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions aspires to completely automate construction, including placement of reinforcements and finishing, by re-envisioning the construction process.

A metal and aluminium 3D printer manufactured by Tvasta. Image: Tvasta

A metal and aluminium 3D printer manufactured by Tvasta. Image: Tvasta

A prototype structure that has been printed at IIT Madras will serve as a base foundational model for accelerating research and development and testing in Tvasta's road to making affordable sanitation and housing a reality in the country.

According to the researchers, India's massive infrastructure deficit in the area of housing, toilets and transportation inspired them to turn to 3D printing technology, which completely re-envisions the construction industry.

They said that they are keenly looking forward to bringing the advantages of this technology to the Indian market.

Koshy Varghese, a professor in the Department of Civil Engineering at IIT Madras, said that the institute is collaborating with several government agencies and industry to disseminate knowledge and establish standards, policies and processes to bring the new technology to the field.

Adithya VS, Co-founder of Tvasta said, that they will be building India's first 3D printed house within the next one year.

"The impact of 3D printing in construction will be primarily focussed towards the 'Housing for All' scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and construction of toilets for the 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan'," said Adithya.

"Tvasta is working with multiple stakeholders in the construction Industry to make 3D Printing technology suitable and viable for the Indian construction industry," he said.

The other three founders of the startup are Parivarthan Reddy, Vidyashankar C and Santhosh Kumar.

Currently, the material that is being used is a specially designed concrete, the team said.

This concrete has been designed keeping in mind the need for easy extrusion through the 3D printer and also shape retention after placement of the concrete.

"We will also be working on natural materials — such as stabilised soil — or alternative cementing materials — such as geopolymers — in the future," the team said.

The total printing time that was required for completing the prototype structure was around two days.

However, the team plans to have the capability to print the elements of a complete house of about 320 square feet in about 3 days and complete the entire assembly, including finishing, within a week.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope
Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope

Online hate and real-world violence | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope

What does Moglix do? | #DailyDope
How to deal with Delhi pollution

How to deal with Delhi pollution
PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE

PUBG MOBILE NIGHT MODE
OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999

OnePlus 6T review | Prices start at Rs 37,999
10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science

10 Incredibly Fun Science Gifts for Kids | Tech2 Science
OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845

OnePlus 6T Unboxing | In-display fingerprint scanner, Snapdragon 845
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 2

also see

3D Printing

First 3D printer for construction in India made by IIT Madras engineers, alumni

Oct 30, 2018

Shakti microprocessor

India's first microprocessor Shakti to not be outdated anytime soon: Lead researcher

Nov 02, 2018

science

Air Pollution App

App to measures pollution levels created by Indian students wins global award

Nov 05, 2018

Space Station in 8K

NASA and ESA release 8K video to commemorate 18 years of life and science on the ISS

Nov 05, 2018

Stings & Needles

Smart syringe-needle inspired by insects promises painless, skin-friendly shots

Nov 05, 2018

Space Programme

A women-only team from Kyrgyzstan is pioneering the country's space programme

Nov 05, 2018