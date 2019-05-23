Thursday, May 23, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indians downloaded over 4.8 billion apps in the first three months of 2019: Report

The report noted that app downloads in the country had been growing at a faster pace from mid to late 2016

tech2 News StaffMay 23, 2019 13:27:18 IST

Since the cheap mobile data boom inspired in part by Jio nearly three years ago, Indians have been constantly watching videos and downloading apps. As a matter of fact, a report has pointed out that Indians made about 4.8 billion app downloads on their smartphones in the first three months of this year.

Indians downloaded over 4.8 billion apps in the first three months of 2019: Report

Representational image.

As per a report by Sensor TowerIndia was followed by the US which had 3 billion app downloads of its own. The top apps that were downloaded in India were the controversial TikTok, WhatsApp, Like, Hotstar, Facebook, Messenger, SHAREit, Helo, MX Player and UC Browser.

The only Indian company on the list happened to MXPlayer which just goes to show that India's app space is dominated by Chinese and American developers. Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Hotstar are all owned by American companies while TikTok, ShareIt, Like, Helo and UC Browser are owned by Chinese companies.

Sensor Tower.

Sensor Tower.

“The growth in app instals we’re tracking in India is closely tied to the growth in new smartphone owners there, particularly Android users,” said Randy Nelson, head of mobile insights at Sensor Tower.

Nelson also noted that app downloads in the country had been growing at a faster pace from mid to late 2016, which was the time Reliance Jio came into the market.

"The growing mobile connectedness of India has only bolstered the desire of firms to bring solutions to the country and increased their ability to scale,” said Kelly Taylor managing partner, global head of social at GroupM in an interview with the Economic Times.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Fake news and social media trolling: Impact on Election 2019 | Firstpost Conversations


Top Stories

latest videos

Sixteen year old climate warrior Greta Thunberg | School Strike for Climate this 24 May 2019

Sixteen year old climate warrior Greta Thunberg | School Strike for Climate this 24 May 2019

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 2: Rav3n | Paridhi Khullar First Interview | PUBG Mobile

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India?

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

Call of Duty: Mobile is finally here | PUBG Mobile now has a worthy rival

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

All you need to know about Xiaomi's Redmi Note 7S

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Google bans Huawei's Android license, here's why!

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

Redmi Note 7S Specifications

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

PUBG Mobile surpasses 100 million monthly active users

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

Five smartphones under Rs 25,000 for PUBG Mobile Enthusiasts

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications

ASUS Zenfone 6 Specifications


also see

Instagram

Instagram is testing stickers with song lyrics for its popular Stories feature

May 13, 2019
Instagram is testing stickers with song lyrics for its popular Stories feature
TikTok continues to be most downloaded app on iOS with over 33 million installs

TikTok

TikTok continues to be most downloaded app on iOS with over 33 million installs

May 17, 2019
TikTok races to number one spot on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

TikTok

TikTok races to number one spot on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

May 09, 2019
TikTok to use humans and AI for content moderation, empower users with safety tools says global policy director

Tik Tok

TikTok to use humans and AI for content moderation, empower users with safety tools says global policy director

May 20, 2019
WhatsApp Status may show ads by 2020, will soon let you crosspost stories to Facebook

WhatsApp

WhatsApp Status may show ads by 2020, will soon let you crosspost stories to Facebook

May 22, 2019
WhatsApp issues cease and desist notice to companies cloning its app, using software to overcome forwarding restrictions

WhatsApp

WhatsApp issues cease and desist notice to companies cloning its app, using software to overcome forwarding restrictions

May 17, 2019

science

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

Heart health

Placental stem cells can regenerate healthy heart cells after attack: Research

May 22, 2019
Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

plastic

Not all plastic is toxic: Bioplastics are made from wood, biodegradable material

May 22, 2019
Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now

Koala

Koala numbers decline to 80,000 in Australia, they are now "functionally extinct"

May 22, 2019
World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

Kilogram

World Meteorology Day: India adopts new standard for kilogram, changes textbooks

May 21, 2019