Thursday, August 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 09 August, 2018 19:01 IST

Indian telescope near Pune discovers most distant radio galaxy ever observed

A team led by PhD student Aayush Saxena from Leiden Observatory just broke a 20-year-old record.

A team led by PhD student Aayush Saxena from Leiden Observatory in the Netherlands just broke a 20-year-old record of the most distant radio galaxy ever discovered.

Initially using the Giant Meter-wave Radio Telescope (GMRT) in Khodad (near Pune), Maharashtra, the astronomers identified a galaxy from a time when the universe was only seven percent of its current age. The distance to the galaxy, located 12 billion light-years away, was later determined using Hawaii's Gemini North telescope and the Large Binocular Telescope in Arizona.

GMRT is an array of thirty fully steerable parabolic radio telescopes of 45-metre diameter. It is operated by the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research.

A redshift of z=5.72 meant that the galaxy was perceived as it looked when the universe was only a billion years old, according to the study in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. This also means that we are now seeing what the galaxy looked like 12 billion years ago.

The GMRT near Pune. Image courtesy: NCRA

The GMRT near Pune. Image courtesy: NCRA

"It is very surprising how these galaxies have built up their mass in such a short period of time," Saxena said.

"Bright radio galaxies harbour supermassive black holes. It is amazing to find such objects as early in the history of the universe; the time for these supermassive black holes to form and grow must have been very short," Huub Rottgering, also from Leiden Observatory, said. The team consists of astronomers from the Netherlands, Brazil, the United Kingdom and Italy.

Radio galaxies are very rare objects in the universe. They are colossal galaxies with a supermassive black hole in their centre that actively accretes gas and dust from its surroundings.

This activity initiates the launch of high-energy jet streams, which are capable of accelerating charged particles around the supermassive black hole to almost the speed of light. These jets are very clearly observed at radio wavelengths.

The fact that such galaxies exist in the distant universe has surprised multiple astronomers. The discovery of such galaxies at extremely large distances is important for our understanding of the formation and evolution of galaxies, researchers said.

Studying these radio galaxies in detail also sheds light on the formation of primordial black holes, which have driven and regulated the growth of galaxies, they said.

tags


Super Cool News Apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

also see

Exoplanets

NASA's Kepler and ESA's Gaia space telescopes discover 44 new exoplanets

Aug 09, 2018

Conservation

95 percent of world's lemur population is 'on the brink of extinction': IUCN

Aug 02, 2018

NASA

NASA's newest planet hunter TESS starts search operations after successful launch

Jul 30, 2018

Space

After discovery of Martian lake, astronaut Norishige Kanai dreams of space return

Jul 29, 2018

Bacteria

Contrary to current understanding, bacteria too can become extinct: Study

Jul 31, 2018

Climate change

Record Arctic temperatures melt away Sweden's highest peak on Kebnekaise mountain

Aug 02, 2018

science

Partial Eclipse

The third and final solar eclipse of 2018 is coming up — with strings attached

Aug 09, 2018

GMRT

Indian telescope near Pune discovers most distant radio galaxy ever observed

Aug 09, 2018

Infertility

Choice of underwear could affect sperm count, a new fertility study finds

Aug 09, 2018

Geoscience

Jupiter's moon Ganymede is 'whistling', surrounded by powerful plasma waves

Aug 09, 2018