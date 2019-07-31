tech2 News Staff

Every day, 20 people in the US and many more around the world die waiting for an organ transplant. Biggest reasons: Rare matches, lack of information, and long waitlists.

This is where Bengaluru-based student, Pratik Mohapatra, steps in. As part of Microsoft’s 2019 AI for Good Idea Challenge, he has developed an organ donation tracking app called OrganSecure. This mobile application lets users enroll themselves as organ donors. The organ receivers can get access to the list of organ donors, expected costs, nearest organ banks, and other relevant details.

The app beforehand also tells the donors about all the local laws regarding organ donation. After the user agrees they have to fil in their other details like blood group and antigen type and so on, that aids the AI process to predict the match of an organ.

Pratik Mohapatra stood third in the 2019 AI for Good Idea Challenge competition hosted by Microsoft.

As for the inspiration, Mohapatra says that this issue came to his notice when he saw a web series (Breathe) where the hero of the series struggles to find an organ when his kid needs an organ transplant. After watching it, Mohapatra spoke to some doctors to know the magnitude of this problem and that is when he thought of working on such an app.

This app is not yet available on the Play Store. Mohapatra says he is trying to partner with popular hospitals to establish an initial database and measure the accuracy rates first. He will enroll this app to the public only after he gets the accuracy rates in line. He plans to roll out this app in Karanataka first and then in the rest of the country. He also aims to take it to the international markets in the United States, China, South Korea, and Canada.

