Friday, January 31, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indian smartphone makers fear coronavirus will hamper their supply from China

India is the world’s biggest smartphone maker after China but is still largely dependent on China for supplies of parts.


ReutersJan 31, 2020 13:12:05 IST

The deadly coronavirus outbreak in China could start to disrupt India’s production of smartphones if it continues to spread in February, industry executives said, as it could delay component shipments.

India is the world’s biggest smartphone maker after China but is still largely dependent on China for supplies of parts such as cells, display panels, camera modules and printed circuit boards.

Taiwan’s Foxconn and Wistron make iPhones in India for Apple, and Foxconn produces phones there for China’s Xiaomi as well. Other smartphone makers in India include South Korea’s Samsung and China’s 10.

(Also read: Coronavirus outbreak: Updates on new research, vaccines, How does it spread? Who's at risk?)

Indian smartphone makers fear coronavirus will hamper their supply from China

Xiaomi. Image: tech2/ Prannoy Palav

So far smartphone makers in India have weathered the impact of the virus, which has already killed 170 people, partly because they had ramped up inventories of Chinese-made parts anyway to cover the Lunar New Year holiday period when China’s factories close down.

“Those disruptions were already planned but if it (the virus’ spread) gets prolonged then for March and April production we will have serious trouble,” said S.N. Rai, the co-founder of homegrown smartphone maker Lava. “We’re definitely worried about it.”

Some components can be shipped in from markets such as South Korea, Vietnam or Taiwan, but smartphone makers will only make such purchases as a “last resort” as it would force companies to make changes including in design and software, Rai said.

China’s OnePlus said its Indian operations could manage, in the short term at least.

“We are well covered because we have the entire production in India, we already have enough stock, and even going forward many of the components will anyway be coming directly from other markets,” said Vikas Agarwal, the India head of OnePlus.

While Beijing has expressed confidence in defeating the “devil” virus, which is yet to be declared a global emergency by the World Health Organisation, major companies such as Alphabet Inc’s Google and Sweden’s IKEA have closed operations in China.

India’s Tata Motors, which counts China as a major market for its luxury Jaguar Land Rover cars, said on Thursday it was worried about the coronavirus and warned that the outbreak could hit profits.

As several airlines suspend flights to China, the movement of technical staff from the country — such as on-site support executives, machine and automation specialists - will also be curtailed and that will hit India’s smartphone sector, an executive at another foreign-owned smartphone maker, who did not wish to be named, said.

For now, the industry just hopes the outbreak can be contained within the next two weeks.

“If the problem persists beyond 10 February then we have a real problem at hand,” said Pankaj Mohindroo, head of the India Cellular & Electronics Association, an industry lobby group.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Foxconn

iPhone supplier Foxconn says that coronavirus outbreak will not affect its production practices

Jan 29, 2020
iPhone supplier Foxconn says that coronavirus outbreak will not affect its production practices
Coronavirus outbreak: United Airlines cancels flights to China as Facebook, LG, HSBC others avoid travel

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak: United Airlines cancels flights to China as Facebook, LG, HSBC others avoid travel

Jan 29, 2020
Apple Q1 2020 revenue rises by 9 percent to $91.8 billion, forecasts up to $67 billion in quarter ending March

Apple

Apple Q1 2020 revenue rises by 9 percent to $91.8 billion, forecasts up to $67 billion in quarter ending March

Jan 29, 2020
Amid coronavirus outbreak in China, Apple limits travel to 'business-critical situations'

Apple Earnings

Amid coronavirus outbreak in China, Apple limits travel to 'business-critical situations'

Jan 29, 2020
Samsung expects increase in 5G chips demand in 2020 but fears US-China trade war and coronavirus

Samsung

Samsung expects increase in 5G chips demand in 2020 but fears US-China trade war and coronavirus

Jan 30, 2020
Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Facebook, LG, other tech firms restrict their employees' travel to China

Facebook

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Facebook, LG, other tech firms restrict their employees' travel to China

Jan 28, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019