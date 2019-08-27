Tuesday, August 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indian security researcher spots another Instagram bug, gets $10,000 as reward

Instagram bug allowed the same device ID to be used to request multiple passcodes of different users.


tech2 News StaffAug 27, 2019 13:25:30 IST

Just a month ago, Indian security researcher Laxman Muthiyah found a bug in the Instagram app, reporting which he was rewarded $30,000 by the platform as part of its bug bounty program. Once again, Muthiyah has reported another 'similar' issue with the platform and has this time bagged $10,000 in reward.

In his blog post, Muthiyah wrote that the new spotted bug in Instagram allowed the same device ID — the unique identifier used by the Instagram server to validate password reset codes — to be used to request multiple passcodes of different users. This made Instagram accounts vulnerable to be exploited.

Indian security researcher spots another Instagram bug, gets ,000 as reward

Stock image of Instagram. Image: Reuters

This vulnerability, he points out, is similar to the one he reported in July, which allowed him to “hack any Instagram account without consent permission”. He had said that the hack was as simple as initiating a password reset, requesting for a recovery code, or quickly trying out possible recovery codes against the account.

When Muthiyah posted about the bug on his blog, the issue had already been fixed by Facebook. "Facebook and Instagram security team fixed the issue and rewarded me $10000 as a part of their bounty programme," Muthiyah wrote.

In the past, Muthiyah also spotted the data deletion snag and a data disclosure bug for Facebook. The first bug had the potential to corrupt all your photos without knowing your password, while the second could trick you to install an innocent-looking mobile app, which could sneak into all your photos without even granting the access to your account.

 

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.

tags

latest videos

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

When You Are Addicted To Mobile Games | Ep 03 | Funny Games Feat. RaV3n

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

RakaZone plays What Sound Is That | Tech2 Gaming

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with Mysterious YT | Tech2 Gaming Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Zero Kill Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Real Sh0t Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Item Hell Challenge with HydraFlick | Tech2 Game Challenge | PUBG

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 02: HydraFlick | Rohan Ledwani

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2

HydraFlick Plays What If | Tech2 Gaming | Indian Heroes of PUBG Season 2


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Instagram

Instagram’s ‘Browse Effects’ section with AR camera effects starts rolling out

Aug 13, 2019
Instagram’s ‘Browse Effects’ section with AR camera effects starts rolling out
Instagram to reportedly revamp Boomerang, roll out Layout for Stories, more

Instagram

Instagram to reportedly revamp Boomerang, roll out Layout for Stories, more

Aug 15, 2019
Instagram working on Threads, a new messaging app for your closest friends

Instagram

Instagram working on Threads, a new messaging app for your closest friends

Aug 27, 2019
First interactive Instagram music video launched, shot on phone, features AR effects

Instagram

First interactive Instagram music video launched, shot on phone, features AR effects

Aug 22, 2019
Facebook adds tool for reporting fake news and misinformation on Instagram

Fake News

Facebook adds tool for reporting fake news and misinformation on Instagram

Aug 16, 2019
WhatsApp starts to get new 'WhatsApp from Facebook' tag in the latest beta update

WhatsApp

WhatsApp starts to get new 'WhatsApp from Facebook' tag in the latest beta update

Aug 18, 2019

science

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Amazon Fires

Brazil Army to douse Amazon rainforest fires after hundreds of new area flare up

Aug 26, 2019
SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

SpaceX

SpaceX Starman, Tesla Roadster complete their first complete orbit around the Sun

Aug 20, 2019
New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Eye Cell

New kind of cell in the eye that perceives brightness discovered by researchers

Aug 19, 2019
Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Astrophotography Guide Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Aug 19, 2019