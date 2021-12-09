Thursday, December 09, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indian Premier League, CoWIN, Neeraj Chopra and more: What India searched for most on Google in 2021

When it came to famous personalities, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was the most-searched person on Google in India in 2021.


News18 NetworkDec 09, 2021 15:37:19 IST

Google is the most used search engine across the world. Every year, the search giant releases its “Year in Search" list both globally, and according to countries, telling us what people searched for the most throughout the year. According to this year’s list, the Indian Premier League and CoWIN were the most-searched things in 2021 in India. The search queries in India for 2021 reflect upon how badly the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country this year. The overall searches, however, hinted at a keen interest in sports within the country. The overall top five searches include IPL, CoWIN, ICC T20 World Cup, Euro 2020 and Tokyo Olympics.

Among queries like Near Me, How to, and What is, there was a dominance of COVID-19 related queries such as What is black fungus, COVID-19 vaccine near me, oxygen cylinder near me and more. In terms of personalities, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was the most-searched person in 2021, followed by Aryan Khan. Elon Musk also made it to the top-five most searched personalities in India. Let us look at all the top-five terms Indians searched on Google in 2021:

OVERALL
Indian Premier League
CoWin
ICC T20 World Cup
Euro Cup
Tokyo Olympics

NEAR ME
COVID Vaccine near me
COVID test near me
Food delivery near me
Oxygen Cylinder near me
COVID hospital near me

HOW TO
How to register for COVID vaccine
How to download vaccination certificate
How to increase oxygen level
How to link PAN with Aadhaar
How to make oxygen at home

WHAT IS
What Is Black Fungus
What is the factorial of hundred
What is Taliban
What is happening in Afghanistan
What is remedesivir

PERSONALITIES
Neeraj Chopra
Aryan Khan
Shehnaaz Gill
Raj Kundra
Elon Musk

MOVIES
Jai Bhim
Shershaah
Radhe
Bell Bottom
Eternals

RECIPES
Enoki mushroom
Modak
Methi matar malai
Palak
Chicken soup

NEWS EVENTS
Tokyo Olympics
Black Fungus
Afghanistan news
West Bengal elections
Tropical cyclone Tauktae

SPORTS EVENTS
Indian Premier League
ICC T20 World Cup
Euro Cup
Tokyo Olympics
Copa America

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

A New Journey Begins | 1Up Gaming

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Hacker-Free Custom Rooms | No Hackers Allowed

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Is it finally time for BGMI Remastered?

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Hackergrounds Mobile India LIVE STREAM

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Google Doodle celebrates pizza with interactive puzzle: All you need to know

Dec 06, 2021
Google Doodle celebrates pizza with interactive puzzle: All you need to know
Terrorism conspiracy case: NIA raids multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir

NewsTracker

Terrorism conspiracy case: NIA raids multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir

Nov 25, 2021
India leading the world in field of start-ups, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

NewsTracker

India leading the world in field of start-ups, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Nov 28, 2021
NFHS Survey: Fertility rate dips to 2.0; more than half women, children anaemic in 14 states, UTs

NewsTracker

NFHS Survey: Fertility rate dips to 2.0; more than half women, children anaemic in 14 states, UTs

Nov 24, 2021
Sidhu threatens CM Channi's govt with hunger strike over desecration case and drug menace report

NewsTracker

Sidhu threatens CM Channi's govt with hunger strike over desecration case and drug menace report

Nov 25, 2021
Provide two additional companies of CAPF to Tripura, SC orders MHA amid civic polls

NewsTracker

Provide two additional companies of CAPF to Tripura, SC orders MHA amid civic polls

Nov 25, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021