News18 NetworkDec 09, 2021 15:37:19 IST
Google is the most used search engine across the world. Every year, the search giant releases its “Year in Search" list both globally, and according to countries, telling us what people searched for the most throughout the year. According to this year’s list, the Indian Premier League and CoWIN were the most-searched things in 2021 in India. The search queries in India for 2021 reflect upon how badly the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country this year. The overall searches, however, hinted at a keen interest in sports within the country. The overall top five searches include IPL, CoWIN, ICC T20 World Cup, Euro 2020 and Tokyo Olympics.
Among queries like Near Me, How to, and What is, there was a dominance of COVID-19 related queries such as What is black fungus, COVID-19 vaccine near me, oxygen cylinder near me and more. In terms of personalities, Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra was the most-searched person in 2021, followed by Aryan Khan. Elon Musk also made it to the top-five most searched personalities in India. Let us look at all the top-five terms Indians searched on Google in 2021:
OVERALL
Indian Premier League
CoWin
ICC T20 World Cup
Euro Cup
Tokyo Olympics
NEAR ME
COVID Vaccine near me
COVID test near me
Food delivery near me
Oxygen Cylinder near me
COVID hospital near me
HOW TO
How to register for COVID vaccine
How to download vaccination certificate
How to increase oxygen level
How to link PAN with Aadhaar
How to make oxygen at home
WHAT IS
What Is Black Fungus
What is the factorial of hundred
What is Taliban
What is happening in Afghanistan
What is remedesivir
PERSONALITIES
Neeraj Chopra
Aryan Khan
Shehnaaz Gill
Raj Kundra
Elon Musk
MOVIES
Jai Bhim
Shershaah
Radhe
Bell Bottom
Eternals
RECIPES
Enoki mushroom
Modak
Methi matar malai
Palak
Chicken soup
NEWS EVENTS
Tokyo Olympics
Black Fungus
Afghanistan news
West Bengal elections
Tropical cyclone Tauktae
SPORTS EVENTS
Indian Premier League
ICC T20 World Cup
Euro Cup
Tokyo Olympics
Copa America
