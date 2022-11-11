Friday, November 11, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indian iOS users can get ‘verified’ on Twitter by paying more than $8, but won't get access to key features

Not only does Twitter Blue's subscription cost more than $8 in India, Indian users don't even have access to some of the features that Twitter Blue users are getting in the US. Twitter may revise the price and reduce it from Rs 719 sometime in the future, but the chances of that happening is slim.


Mehul Reuben DasNov 11, 2022 14:56:09 IST

Indian iPhone and iPad users now finally have the option of buying their own “verified” badges, however, they will have to pay more for the privilege, as compared to people in the US. When Elon Musk announced that the price of Twitter Blue subscriptions would vary from country to country, based on PPP or purchasing power parity against the dollar. 

Indian iOS users can get ‘verified’ on Twitter by paying more than $8, but won't get access to key features

However, in India, the price for a Twitter Blue subscription has been priced higher than what it has been in the US. Users in the US are paying $7.99 for their subscription, which turns out to be Rs 646.20, when converted. However, users in India are being charged Rs 719 per month or $8.89.

The pricing in India was supposed to be much lower than this, around Rs 400-600. Although slim, there are chances that Twitter might just revise the price of Twitter Blue in India, some time down the line.

What’s worse, is the fact that users in India don’t have access to all the features that Twitter is offering Twitter Blue users in the US, at least not till the time this article was being written.

One key feature of Twitter Blue’s subscription, even before it was acquired by Elon Musk, was the ability it gave users to edit Tweets. Indian subscribers with Twitter Blue, are able to access the feature.

However, some of the other features that made paying for Twitter Blue worth it, isn’t accessible yet. For example, users are seeing about the same number of ads. What’s worse is that most of those ads are still irrelevant to users and their interests. 

Another feature that users in India don’t have is the priority in search results, mentions and replies that Musk had said users with a Twitter Blue tick would get.

It remains to be seen whether Indian users will be able to access news content that are behind the paywalls of certain publications that have teamed up with Twitter. This was also a key feature that Musk had highlighted when he was selling the idea of users paying $20 for their verified checks Twitter, before coming down to $8.

Meanwhile, Android users will still have to wait for a few more weeks at least, before they too get the privilege of buying their very own verified badge.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Call Of Duty Warzone Mobile: The Next Big Thing In Mobile Gaming

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

Ubisoft…Please Stop!!

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

PUBG Mobile: The Game Indians Miss And It's Impact

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

What Makes ANY First Person Shooter Game GOOD???? ???? ????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Twitter Blue comes to India: Who can avail of it and how much will it cost?

Nov 11, 2022
Twitter Blue comes to India: Who can avail of it and how much will it cost?
Blessed be thy checkmark: Twitter “verifies” ‘Jesus Christ’, ‘Satan’ and ‘God’ on Twitter

Twitter

Blessed be thy checkmark: Twitter “verifies” ‘Jesus Christ’, ‘Satan’ and ‘God’ on Twitter

Nov 11, 2022
Leaked notes reveal Elon Musk wanted to put all of Twitter behind a paywall, wanted every user to pay a fee

Twitter

Leaked notes reveal Elon Musk wanted to put all of Twitter behind a paywall, wanted every user to pay a fee

Nov 08, 2022
Elon Musk may be reconsidering the move to charge $20 a month for verified badges after users trash idea

Twitter

Elon Musk may be reconsidering the move to charge $20 a month for verified badges after users trash idea

Nov 01, 2022
Keep Complaining: Elon Musk doubles down on charging $8 a month for verified Twitter Blue Tick

Twitter

Keep Complaining: Elon Musk doubles down on charging $8 a month for verified Twitter Blue Tick

Nov 02, 2022
Elon Musk to Twitter employees: “Work 12 hours a day, 7 days every week or else you're fired”

Twitter

Elon Musk to Twitter employees: “Work 12 hours a day, 7 days every week or else you're fired”

Nov 03, 2022

science

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Astronomy

The last total lunar eclipse for 2022 and the next three years takes place on Tuesday. Here’s how to watch it

Nov 07, 2022
China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Space Exploration

China plans to send monkeys to the Tiangong space station to study how they reproduce in space

Nov 07, 2022
Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Astronomy

Last Lunar Eclipse of 2022: Places, timing and everything you need to know

Nov 04, 2022
Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Space Tourism

Want to send a parcel to the Moon? A Japanese startup is working to establish a courier service for space

Nov 02, 2022