Wednesday, November 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indian govt to meet social media companies fortnightly to check spread of fake news

The govt is meeting social media comapnies to enquire about their appointment of grievance officers.

tech2 News Staff Nov 21, 2018 10:39 AM IST

Ahead of the general elections which are due to be held in India next year in April and May, to constitute the 17th Lok Sabha, the government has reportedly started fortnightly meetings which will be conducted with the social media companies Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Google to check the spread of misinformation and fake news on each of their platforms.

According to a report by The Economic Times, the home ministry is meeting officials of the four social media organisations this month and will inquire about their appointment of grievance redressal officers specifically for India.

Representational Image.

Representational Image.

We already know that in order to clamp down on fake news and misleading messages, WhatsApp had appointed a grievance officer for India, Komal Lahiri, who is based out of the US.  WhatsApp had also detailed out the process for users to flag concerns and complaints, including those around fake news. You can now immediately report or write to the grievance officer. Head here to know how you can register complaints.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp also said that it would appoint a head of India operations by the year-end.

As for Google, the company has asked for an extension of the deadline to 30 November. The government, in a meeting last month, had asked the companies to appoint their officers latest by 9 November.

Twitter, on the other hand, in a comment made to the publication, said that the platform "appreciates the importance of the work being undertaken by the ministry of home affairs, and thanks them for their inclusive engagement. Discussions with the ministry are ongoing and we have no further details to share at this time. We care deeply about the issues of disinformation and nefarious manipulation of our platform and their potentially harmful effects."

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Alexa

Amazon releases personalised skills and responses for Alexa in India

Nov 19, 2018

NewsTracker

Piyush Goyal claims survey he commissioned predicts around 300 Lok Sabha seats for BJP in 2019 elections

Nov 18, 2018

PoliticialDecoder

Raghuram Rajan, not Rahul Gandhi, should be UPA's next Manmohan Singh to take on Narendra Modi in 2019

Nov 13, 2018

Facebook

Morale of Facebook employees hits an all-time low amid data breach scandals: Report

Nov 15, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a Telegram-like search option for Stickers

Nov 13, 2018

Fake News

WhatsApp has hired 20 research teams worldwide to curb misinformation spread

Nov 13, 2018

science

Standard Units

Still the kilogram: All you need to know about the new and improved unit of mass

Nov 21, 2018

InSight Mars Landing

NASA and the InSight spacecraft gear up for a risky landing on Mars next week

Nov 21, 2018

Space Travel

Experts have a theory for how spacecrafts can travel at faster-than-light speeds

Nov 21, 2018

Health

AIIMS launches project to study air pollution impact on childrens', public health

Nov 20, 2018