Indian government launches Sandes, a WhatsApp-like instant messaging app for government employees

Just like WhatsApp, Sandes app allows users to share images, videos, create groups on the app.


tech2 News StaffFeb 18, 2021 18:23:27 IST

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) of India has launched an instant messaging app just like WhatsApp for government employees called Sandes. Notably, this app is an upgrade to NIC's existing Government Instant Messaging System (GIMS) app. The app is currently not available for download on PlayStore but the APK file for bot android and iOS users is available for download on the NIC website. To use the Sandes app, the user needs to have a government ID.

Sandes app is available for both iOS and Android users

Anyone can download the app on their smartphone and sign up with a government email ID or contact number. If you plan to signup with your government employee ID then it is only after it is verified that you can start sending and receiving messages. Just like WhatsApp, one can share images, videos, voice messages, create groups on the app. Users can also set up their profile pictures and status.

Sandes app UI.

Sandes app UI.

For Android, it requires Android 5.0 and above. It is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and the iPod touch, given that they have iOS 12.0 or above.

The government is currently asking employees to use the GIMS/Sandes app. There is still no word if this app will ever be available for all users in the future.

