tech2 News Staff

The National Informatics Centre (NIC) of India has launched an instant messaging app just like WhatsApp for government employees called Sandes. Notably, this app is an upgrade to NIC's existing Government Instant Messaging System (GIMS) app. The app is currently not available for download on PlayStore but the APK file for bot android and iOS users is available for download on the NIC website. To use the Sandes app, the user needs to have a government ID.

Anyone can download the app on their smartphone and sign up with a government email ID or contact number. If you plan to signup with your government employee ID then it is only after it is verified that you can start sending and receiving messages. Just like WhatsApp, one can share images, videos, voice messages, create groups on the app. Users can also set up their profile pictures and status.

For Android, it requires Android 5.0 and above. It is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and the iPod touch, given that they have iOS 12.0 or above.

The government is currently asking employees to use the GIMS/Sandes app. There is still no word if this app will ever be available for all users in the future.