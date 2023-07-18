AI Ready India: GoI launches free AI training programme in collaboration with IIT Madras, NCVET

The Indian government has introduced a new free AI training course as part of its India 2.0 vision. This new initiative is an online training programme focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and is available at no cost.

The program has been developed collaboratively by Skill India and GUVI, and it has received accreditations from the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) and IIT Madras, as stated by Dharmendra Pradhan, the Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Leveraging AI in India, for India

GUVI, a prominent educational technology company incubated by IIT-Madras and IIM-Ahmedabad, is at the forefront of providing personalized learning solutions. The company offers a wide range of online learning opportunities, upskilling programs, and recruitment platforms, with a strong emphasis on teaching technical skills in various regional languages.

Notably, the new course is available in nine different Indian languages. Interested individuals can easily sign up for the free course on GUVI’s official website. During the registration process, users will be asked about their familiarity with Java, coding, cyber security, and other related topics. However, anyone interested in learning can enrol in this course to enhance their knowledge of AI programming.

Creating AI Engineers in India

GUVI’s website states, “Whether you are a beginner with no programming experience, have a basic understanding of coding, or wish to explore advanced Python features, this course is suitable for you! It provides an overview of Artificial Intelligence and complements it with Python programming. Start learning with industry best practices for Python programming and gain the AI skills that employers value.”

The AI for India 2.0 course aims to empower individuals, particularly rural youth, by equipping them with advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence. The launch event of the program highlighted the importance of offering technology courses in a wide range of Indian languages.

AI Engineering is not limited to English anymore

Minister Pradhan emphasized the significance of breaking language barriers in technology education and emphasized that this program is a crucial step towards preparing the youth, especially those in rural areas, for the future.

The decision of the government to provide the AI for India 2.0 program online and free of charge is driven by the goal of ensuring widespread access to the latest technology across the country. The program’s credibility and relevance are guaranteed by its accreditations from NCVET and IIT Madras.