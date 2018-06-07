You are here:
Indian government asks Facebook to respond by 20 June over allegations of allowing phone makers access to user data without consent

News-Analysis IANS Jun 07, 2018 20:11 PM IST

The Indian government has asked social networking major Facebook to explain reports that it had allowed phone and other device manufacturers access to its users' personal information, including that of their friends without taking their explicit consent.

A facsimile metro sign is seen between elevators at the entrance of France's Facebook headquarters. Image: Facebook

"The government of India is deeply concerned about reports of such lapses and violations," a statement issued by the IT Ministry said on Thursday.

"In response to earlier notices about breaches of personal data relating to the Cambridge Analytica episode, Facebook had apologised and given strong assurances to the government of India that they would take sincere efforts to protect the privacy of users' data on the platform," it said.

However, such reports raise uncomfortable questions about the assurances made by Facebook, the government said.

"Therefore, the Ministry of Electronics and IT has sought an explanation from Facebook seeking a detailed factual report... Facebook has been asked to respond by June 20," it added.


Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 20:11 PM


