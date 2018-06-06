An Indian developer has won a design award for his app "Calzy 3" at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2018.

"Calzy 3" is a highly customisable calculator that uses iOS technologies to enhance its functionality.

"This helps privately viewed saved history and bookmarks, Drag & Drop to share results in other apps, iMessage integration, Spotlight search for bookmarked results, iCloud Sync and Handoff, to help you perform day-to-day mathematical calculations in a more elegant way," Apple said in a statement late Tuesday.

"The Apple Design Awards have been launchpad for developers who have made beloved apps on the App Store, like Procreate, Zova, djay Pro and Monument Valley, and we know these winners will continue that tradition," said Ron Okamoto, Apple's Vice President of Worldwide Developer Relations.

"Calzy 3" helps people perform day-to-day mathematical calculation in an elegant way.

One of its novel features is "Memory Area", where you can store multiple numerical values and reuse it across multiple calculating sessions with a simple drag and drop interaction.

Along with calculation history, it has a unique bookmarking feature where you can you save any of your calculation with date and title for your future reference.

"Calzy 3" can spell out the calculation result in English and 65 other languages.

The Apple Design Awards recognise the creative artistry and technical achievements of developers who reflect the best in design, innovation and technology on Apple platforms.

This year's award winners include developers from across the globe, including Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, India, Netherlands, Turkey and the US.