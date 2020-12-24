TechSamvad

Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog, virtually launched India’s first Digital Asset Management platform, DigiBoxx, on 22 December for desktop, iOS, and Android. During the event, Amitabh Kant signed up for an account, making him the first user of DigiBoxx. The platform is an Indian digital file storage, sharing, and management SaaS (Software as a Service) product that provides storage options for business as well as individual users.

A free account on DigiBoxx gives up to 20 GB of storage space. This means an additional 5 GB of storage in comparison to a free Google Drive account. The free tier of DigiBoxx also supports unlimited collaborators, a max file upload size of 2 GB and the file shared stays for 45 days in the DigiBoxx. For more, a price of Rs 30 per month can be shelled out for up to 2 TB of storage space and a max file upload size of 10 GB. A yearly subscription is available for Rs 360 up-front. This is a single-user account and businesses/ enterprises are required to spend Rs 999 and more for up to 50 users, up to 50 TB storage space, and more.

Commenting on the innovation behind the SaaS platform, Amitabh Kant said, “This is indigenous innovation at its best. I have always maintained that the Indian tech industry can be globally competitive in all aspects and Digiboxx is such an example. It ticks all the rights boxes for India Inc’s needs but also fills a gap for the MSME universe which is untapped. Now, most of India can store, save and share in India without fear of security threats and data localization concerns. I am hopeful that this is the beginning of many more such innovations by Indian startups aligned towards the vision of a Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Our dependence on foreign SaaS products will soon be a thing of the past and Digital India will get a boost with such intuitive solutions”.

The development of @thedigiboxx is a testimony to the impact which tech Startups are making in India. @thedigiboxx does digital file storage in an easy, secure way- all on an Indian digital storage cloud. Delighted to launch India’s fully homegrown data storage service virtually — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) December 22, 2020

On the event of the launch, Vivek Suchanti, Chairman, DigiBoxx said, “We are honored to have Amitabh Kant launch Digiboxx and register (NITI Aayog) as our very first user. We are determined to make the Government’s #MakeInIndia (#VocalforLocal) and #Aatmanirbhar campaign a reality. With Digiboxx we are geared to provide data protection and contribute to the growth of the digital engagement landscape in India. Our efforts will ensure over 5000 engineers and 10 million users are impacted in the near term reiterating our commitment to India.”

Arnab Mitra, CEO, DigiBoxx added, “Not only does Digiboxx help save data that is accessible from anywhere, but it also helps in the seamless sharing of data with partners, social media pages while retaining the admin rights of that document. So, It can save, control, and monitor who is accessing data in real-time. Digiboxx is all-encompassing Digital Storage Cloud which ensures data security for all Indians. It has been conceptualized and designed basis real feedback from the industry and will ease work processes for individuals and companies in a post COVID world of enhanced digital engagement. Considering the efficiency metric and the promised pricing, it is good news for the 600 million+ internet users of the country.”