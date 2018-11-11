Sunday, November 11, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 11 November, 2018 18:01 IST

India witnesses over 4.3 lakh cyber attacks from countries including China, Russia

Russia, US, China, Netherlands and Germany have altogether targeted India with 4,36,090 cyber attacks.

India has been the target of over 4.3 lakh cyber attacks from five countries including China, Russia and the US while more than 73,000 attacks were initiated from India between January and June this year, says a Finnish cybersecurity company.

According to F-Secure's honeypot data, Russia, the US, China, the Netherlands and Germany targeted India with 436,090 attacks. This is nearly 12 times more than which originated from India.

Silhouettes of laptop users are seen next to a screen projection of binary code are seen in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Silhouettes of laptop users. Image: Reuters

Honeypots are basically decoy servers that emulate the real IT environment of a business enterprise.

Russia accounted for most cyber attacks on India (255,589), followed by the US (103,458), China (42,544), the Netherlands (19,169) and 15,330 attacks from Germany.

On the other hand, the top five countries that were targeted by Indian cyber attackers were Austria, the Netherlands, the UK, Japan, and Ukraine, a total of 36,563.

F-Secure gave the break-up: Austria (12,540), the Netherlands (9,267), the UK (6,347), Japan (4,701) and 3,708 attacks targeted Ukraine's businesses.

"The relatively higher number of inbound attacks on Indian honeypots reflects how the fast-digitising country is becoming more lucrative for global cybercriminals," Leszek Tasiemski, Vice President of cyber security products R&D at F-Secure, said in a statement on Sunday.

"We are gathering and analysing all the pertinent data to ensure that our customers stay protected given the dynamically evolving threat landscape," he added.

To track these cyber attacks, F-Secure has deployed 41 honeypots across the globe.

"Our public honeypots are a valuable source of threat intelligence and an integral part of the infrastructure that powers our various security offerings, including our Rapid Detection and Response Service," Tasiemski said.

Honeypots are set up explicitly to grab attention of attackers. They are used to gain critical insights on attack types, popular targets, sources, volume and TTPs (Tactics, Techniques and Procedures).

Such insights are collected by deliberately allowing potential attackers to gain unauthorized access to the emulated services of a server and then studying the attack path to the point that the attacker realizes it is a honeypot, F-secure said.

These honeypots are developed to deceive even elite hackers and appear to be serving a specific purpose or organisation.

They enable F-Secure to collect the latest malware samples or shell scripts and new hacking techniques.

The research data is then processed to further benefit F-Secure customers via product enhancements and threat intelligence reports.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000
Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets

Diwali Gift Ideas: Top Gaming gadgets
Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali

Diwali 2018: Apps to celebrate a Digital Diwali
Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope

Internet Freedom and China's censorship influence | #DailyDope
Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

Google employees stage walkout | #DailyDope

also see

Facebook

British information watchdog refers Facebook's targeting methods to Irish data body

Nov 06, 2018

Microsoft

Microsoft doesn't use customers' personal data for profit: Satya Nadella

Nov 06, 2018

cyber security

A third of users in India victim to internet threats between July and September

Nov 04, 2018

Bilateral agreement

US accuses China of violating an anti-cyber espionage bilateral agreement

Nov 09, 2018

NewsTracker

BJP to step up Sabarimala protests, Pinarayi Vijayan warns of action against those trying to create 'communal divide' in police

Nov 02, 2018

NewsTracker

Sabarimala row: BJP gears up for showdown with Kerala government as Lord Ayyappa temple set to reopen briefly

Nov 03, 2018

science

Genetics

Family trees of 400 million show that genetics has little influence on longevity

Nov 11, 2018

Climate change

Amazon rainforest is losing its diversity of tree species due to climate change: Study

Nov 09, 2018

Beacon for Aliens

Lasers could be fashioned into beacons to attract space-faring aliens: Study

Nov 09, 2018

Rocket science

ISRO's space tech startup park in Kerala to be up and running by June 2019

Nov 09, 2018