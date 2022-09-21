Wednesday, September 21, 2022Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

India will see smartphone sales worth Rs 61,000 crore this festive season, says report

The Indian smartphone market will see transactions worth Rs 61,000 crore during the festive season, with 61 per cent of it coming from e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. At least ⅓ of smartphones sold will be 5G enabled.


FP StaffSep 21, 2022 14:22:48 IST

In what may be a record for the global smartphone market, India may see smartphone sales to the tune of Rs 61,000 crore this festive season. The report also claims that 1 out of every 3 smartphone to be sold during this period, will be a 5G enabled smartphone.

India will see smartphone sales worth Rs 61,000 crore this festive season, says report

As per a report published by Counterpoint Research, India will see a massive number of transactions for smartphones during this festive season. E-commerce channels like Flipkart and Amazon are expected to capture 61 per cent of the overall sales, down from 66 per cent last year.

India’s smartphone market is entering this festive season with the highest ever channel inventory of over 10 weeks, the report noted.

“The festive season has been the highlight of India’s smartphone market where almost 20 per cent of the annual sales happen over four-five weeks. Hence, this festive period is important for all the players in the value chain,” said senior analyst Prachir Singh.

This year, the sales will start on September 23 with Amazon’s Great India Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days.

“According to our forecast, the festive season smartphone sales will account for around $7.7 billion, the highest ever. However, we estimate a 9 per cent YoY decline in terms of shipments. We have seen a similar trend in China’s 618 festival this year, where shipments declined 10 per cent YoY,” Singh noted.

The festive shopping season will end with the Diwali sale.

According to Research Director Tarun Pathak, the retail ASP (average selling price), similar to the total value, will be the highest ever and may record 12-15 per cent YoY growth.

The consumer demand is likely to be high, especially in the mid-tier and premium segments. The various promotions and offers targeting the Rs 15,000 segments have already been announced by the brands and channels on social media.

“The increasing affordability of these devices due to promotions and offers will drive their sales. This will be further supported by the 4G-to-5G migration. According to our estimates, one out of every three smartphones sold during the festive season will be a 5G smartphone,” said Pathak.

In terms of channels, the offline market players are pushing promotions and offers that are on par with their online counterparts.

“The entry-tier and budget segments have witnessed a considerable decline in recent quarters. However, we expect these segments to grow during the festive season, though the growth may be limited as the consumers in these segments have been under pressure due to macroeconomic headwinds,” Pathak added.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The WORST Game of 2022 ????????????

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

The Game That Hasn't Aged: Sunset Overdrive

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

PlayStation 5 Buying Guide (Hindi+English): All Details To Know Before Buying Your FIRST PS in 2022

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered PC Game Review

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Top 3 PS Plus Games to Play Right Now #ytshots

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Reading Comments (Because We Had NO Better Idea)

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

Stray: The Game where You Play as a CAT

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

BGMI Ban REAL Reason: Govt Officials Say It's A BIG Cyber Threat To India

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Mobile Games Tier List (very official)

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course

The Game You Should be Playing RIGHT NOW : Cuphead, The Delicious Last Course


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

ConnectTheDots

Festival season online sales: Firms claim big numbers but questions over discount model continue to haunt

Sep 26, 2017
Festival season online sales: Firms claim big numbers but questions over discount model continue to haunt
Indian manufactured mobile phone shipment grew by 7 per cent in Q1 of 2022

Indian Smartphone Market

Indian manufactured mobile phone shipment grew by 7 per cent in Q1 of 2022

Jun 17, 2022
E-commerce festive sale: Shoppers from tier II, III cities throng Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, other sites for attractive offers

NewsTracker

E-commerce festive sale: Shoppers from tier II, III cities throng Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, other sites for attractive offers

Oct 15, 2018
Amazon, Flipkart claim record numbers; e-tailers clock Rs 15,000 cr in festive sales in five days

NewsTracker

Amazon, Flipkart claim record numbers; e-tailers clock Rs 15,000 cr in festive sales in five days

Oct 16, 2018
Vistara airline launches 48-hour festive season sale across its domestic network; air fares start at Rs 1,199

NewsTracker

Vistara airline launches 48-hour festive season sale across its domestic network; air fares start at Rs 1,199

Oct 10, 2019
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Deals on Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices

Amazon

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Deals on Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices

Oct 17, 2020

science

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

FP Explainers

Explained: Why Russia’s withdrawal from the ISS is a big deal and how it may affect space exploration

Jul 27, 2022
Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Explainer

Explained: What is ARYABHAT-1, Developed-In-India chipsets that help AI apps run better and faster

Jul 07, 2022
ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

ISRO

ISRO set to launch 3 Singaporean satellites on indigenously developed PSLV-C53 rockets

Jun 30, 2022
Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Explainers

Explained: How a team of Japanese scientists invented “human living skin” for robots that heals itself

Jun 20, 2022