India vs Australia 2nd T20i 2018 Live Streaming: How to watch the live stream online

Ind vs Aus 2nd T20i 2018 Live from Melbourne: How to watch India vs Australia second T20 match live online on your Smart TV, Sony LIV, JioTV etc.

Ameya Dalvi Nov 23, 2018 13:41 PM IST

India vs Australia second T20 international goes live at the Melbourne Cricket Ground at 1.20pm IST. The first T20i match of the series was a close encounter with Australia triumphing with 4 runs with a bit of help from M/s Duckworth and Lewis. The second T20i promises to be equally riveting. Some lucky folks in India have a holiday today and can enjoy the match from the comfort of their living room. The rest of the cricket enthusiast have very little reason to miss India vs Australia live action courtesy of internet and live streaming. So here’s how you can catch the match irrespective of where you are.

Captains Virat Kohli and Aaron Finch at the toss. Image: Cricket Australia

How to watch India vs Australia 2st T20i live stream on Sony LIV

Sony, the official broadcaster of India’s tour of Australia 2018-19 have the digital rights for live streaming of the matches. To watch the match, you either need to visit SonyLIV.com or download the app on your smartphone or tablet. If you are fine with a 5 minutes delayed feed, you can watch the match for free on the platform. If you don’t want to be 5 minutes behind the world, you will need to subscribe to the premium service.

You can opt for a monthly subscription for Rs 99, six months subscription for Rs 299 or yearly subscription for Rs 499. In addition to cricket, you will also get access to other premium content from other sports, movies, TV series etc. The collection of movies and international TV series on Sony LIV isn’t as impressive as the competition (Amazon, Netflix, Hotstar) but that's not a big price to pay just for live sports itself.

How to watch India vs Australia 2nd T20i live stream on JioTV

If you are a Reliance Jio Prime subscriber, you don’t need a Sony LIV premium subscription. Simply download JioTV app and watch TV channels live. The Ind vs Aus T20i match will be broadcast live on Sony Six HD (English) and Sony Ten 3 HD (Hindi) channels and their non-HD variants. So just choose the channel of your choice and enjoy the match live. If you wish to conserve your data, you can connect to a local Wi-Fi if you have access to it and continue watching.

How to watch India vs Australia 2nd T20i match live on Amazon Fire TV Stick

If you don't believe in spending on a DTH connection in the age of internet, this one’s for you. If you also happen to own an Amazon Fire TV Stick, you can simply download the Sony LIV app on the device, login to your Sony LIV account and stream the match live. Yes, you will need a premium subscription if you can’t tolerate a 5 minutes delay. Here's the good part, if you download the Sony LIV app for the first time on your Fire TV Stick, there is a good chance you will get a free 3 months premium subscription from Sony almost instantly. That should comfortably last you through this India's tour of Australia.

Fans gearing up for the dual in Brisbane. Image: Cricket Australia

How to watch India vs Australia 2nd T20i match live on your Smart TV or Chromecast

No DTH connection, no Fire TV Stick but have a Smart TV or a Google Chromecast? No problem, you can still watch the match live on your big screen. With a Chromecast, it’s very simple because the Sony LIV app supports casting. Open the Sony LIV app on your smartphone or tablet, start the match stream and then tap on the casting icon on top, choose your Chromecast and cast it on your TV. Make sure your phone/tablet and Chromecast are on the same Wi-Fi network. The same method works with some of the newer Google certified TVs with built-in Chromecast too.

If you do not have a Chromecast and your Smart TV doesn’t have one built-in either, look for the Sony LIV app on the TV’s app store. If you can’t find it there, you can even side load the app from a reliable APK file (tread with caution). Alternately, you can start the internet browser on the TV and go to SonyLIV.com. You can also mirror your phone/tablet screen on the TV. Almost all Smart TVs support mirroring functionality. Look for the screen mirroring option on the TV and your phone/tablet and sync the two. The instructions may vary slightly from device to device but the process is fairly simple for you to figure out on your own with a bit of help from Google.

So there you go. Enjoy the match and lets hope India level the T20 series today.

In case you are not able to stream due to any reason, but still want to stay up to date with the latest scores, do follow our India vs Australia T20I live blog. 

