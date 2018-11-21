Wednesday, November 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

India vs Australia 1st T20I 2018 Live Score: How to watch the live stream online

How to watch India vs Australia first T20i match live online on Sony LIV, JioTV and more.

Ameya Dalvi Nov 21, 2018 11:58 AM IST

India’s tour of Australia 2018-19 is about to begin with the two cricketing giants set to lock horns in the first of three T20 internationals today at the Gabba in Brisbane. The match starts at 1.20 pm IST.

Since it’s a working day, chances are you will miss Virat Kohli and his men live in action on your big screen at home, unless of course you strategically called in sick or came up with a creative excuse to work from home. However, in the age of internet and online streaming, there is very little reason to miss India vs Australia live action for a cricket enthusiast. So here’s how you can catch the match irrespective of whether you are stuck at work or on the road.

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli speaks with head coach Ravi Shastri by his side before the team's departure for their Australia tour, in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli speaks with head coach Ravi Shastri by. Image: AP

How to watch India vs Australia 1st T20I live stream on Sony LIV

Sony is the official broadcaster of India’s tour of Australia 2018-19. They also have the digital rights for live streaming of the matches. To watch the match, you either need to visit SonyLIV.com or simply download the app on your smartphone or tablet. If you are fine with a 5 minutes delay, you can watch the match for free on the platform. If you don’t want the people around to be 5 minutes ahead of you and hurling spoilers every 30 seconds, you will need to subscribe to the premium service. Thankfully, it doesn’t cost a bomb.

You can opt for a monthly subscription for Rs 99, half yearly subscription for Rs 299 or an annual subscription for Rs 499. Mind you, this tour is going to be on for a couple of months, so choose wisely.

In addition to cricket, you will also get access to other premium content from other sports, movies, TV series etc. The collection of movies and international TV series on Sony LIV isn’t as impressive as Amazon, Netflix or Hotstar yet, but 50 bucks a month for live sports itself leaves very little room for complaint.

Sony Liv will be streaming the Ind vs Aus T20I series. Image: Sony

Sony Liv will be streaming the Ind vs Aus T20I series. Image: Sony

How to watch India vs Australia 1st T20i live stream on JioTV

If you are a Reliance Jio subscriber, you don’t need a Sony LIV premium subscription. Simply download JioTV app (free for all Jio Prime subscribers) and watch TV channels live. Ind vs Aus T20i match will be broadcast live on Sony Six (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels and their HD variants. So just choose the appropriate channel and enjoy the match live. If you run out of daily data (or wish to conserve it for later), you can log on to a local Wi-Fi if you have access to it and continue watching.

How to watch India vs Australia 1st T20i match live on Amazon Fire TV Stick

If you are one of those who has bid adieu to a DTH connection and has unwavering faith in the internet, this one’s for you.

If you also happen to own a Fire TV Stick, you can simply download the Sony LIV app on the device, login to your Sony LIV account and stream the match live. Yes, you will need a premium subscription if you can’t tolerate a 5 minutes delay. The good part is, if you download the Sony LIV app for the first time on your Fire TV Stick, there is a good chance you will get a free 3 months premium subscription from Sony almost instantly. Make good use of that.

India's captain Virat Kohli raises his bat to celebrate scoring 10,000 runs in one-day internationals during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Visakhapatnam, India, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

India's captain Virat Kohli. Image: AP

How to watch India vs Australia 1st T20i match live on your Smart TV or Chromecast

If you do not have a DTH connection or a Fire TV Stick but have a Smart TV or a Google Chromecast, you can still watch the match live on your big screen. With a Chromecast, it’s very simple. Start the Sony LIV app on your smartphone or tablet, tap on the match stream and then tap on the casting icon on top, choose your Chromecast and cast it on your TV. Just make sure that your phone/tablet and Chromecast are on the same Wi-Fi network. The same method works with some of the newer Google certified TVs with built-in Chromecast too.

If you do not have a Chromecast and your Smart TV doesn’t have one built-in either (like most Smart TVs), look for the Sony LIV app on the TV’s app store. If you can’t find it there, you can even sideload the app from a reliable APK file, but that’s for another day. Alternately, you can start the internet browser on the TV and go to SonyLIV.com. You can also mirror your phone/tablet screen on the TV. Almost all Smart TVs support mirroring functionality. Look for the screen mirroring option on the TV and your phone/tablet and sync the two. The instructions and nomenclature may vary slightly from device to device but it’s nothing you cannot figure out on your own with a bit of help from Google.

So choose your weapons and enjoy India’s tour of Australia 2018-19. Let’s hope the better team (India) wins.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Amazon

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Echo Sub, Kindle Paperwhite start shipping in India

Nov 15, 2018

Australia vs India 2018-19

India vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I at Brisbane: Virat Kohli and Co eye perfect start against embattled Australia

Nov 21, 2018

Australia vs India 2018-19

India vs Australia: When and where to watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming of Ind vs Aus 1st T20I online

Nov 20, 2018

Netflix

Netflix CEO Reed Hasting states there are no plans for cheaper prices in India

Nov 10, 2018

India vs Australia 2018

India vs Australia: Steve Waugh 'not sure' Virat Kohli and Co better than Indian teams he faced

Nov 15, 2018

Virat Kohli believes playing cricket and managing commercial interests can be balanced

Nov 10, 2018

science

Standard Units

Still the kilogram: All you need to know about the new and improved unit of mass

Nov 21, 2018

InSight Mars Landing

NASA and the InSight spacecraft gear up for a risky landing on Mars next week

Nov 21, 2018

Space Travel

Experts have a theory for how spacecrafts can travel at faster-than-light speeds

Nov 21, 2018

Health

AIIMS launches project to study air pollution impact on childrens', public health

Nov 20, 2018