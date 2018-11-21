Ameya Dalvi

India’s tour of Australia 2018-19 is about to begin with the two cricketing giants set to lock horns in the first of three T20 internationals today at the Gabba in Brisbane. The match starts at 1.20 pm IST.

Since it’s a working day, chances are you will miss Virat Kohli and his men live in action on your big screen at home, unless of course you strategically called in sick or came up with a creative excuse to work from home. However, in the age of internet and online streaming, there is very little reason to miss India vs Australia live action for a cricket enthusiast. So here’s how you can catch the match irrespective of whether you are stuck at work or on the road.

How to watch India vs Australia 1st T20I live stream on Sony LIV

Sony is the official broadcaster of India’s tour of Australia 2018-19. They also have the digital rights for live streaming of the matches. To watch the match, you either need to visit SonyLIV.com or simply download the app on your smartphone or tablet. If you are fine with a 5 minutes delay, you can watch the match for free on the platform. If you don’t want the people around to be 5 minutes ahead of you and hurling spoilers every 30 seconds, you will need to subscribe to the premium service. Thankfully, it doesn’t cost a bomb.

You can opt for a monthly subscription for Rs 99, half yearly subscription for Rs 299 or an annual subscription for Rs 499. Mind you, this tour is going to be on for a couple of months, so choose wisely.

In addition to cricket, you will also get access to other premium content from other sports, movies, TV series etc. The collection of movies and international TV series on Sony LIV isn’t as impressive as Amazon, Netflix or Hotstar yet, but 50 bucks a month for live sports itself leaves very little room for complaint.

How to watch India vs Australia 1st T20i live stream on JioTV

If you are a Reliance Jio subscriber, you don’t need a Sony LIV premium subscription. Simply download JioTV app (free for all Jio Prime subscribers) and watch TV channels live. Ind vs Aus T20i match will be broadcast live on Sony Six (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels and their HD variants. So just choose the appropriate channel and enjoy the match live. If you run out of daily data (or wish to conserve it for later), you can log on to a local Wi-Fi if you have access to it and continue watching.

How to watch India vs Australia 1st T20i match live on Amazon Fire TV Stick

If you are one of those who has bid adieu to a DTH connection and has unwavering faith in the internet, this one’s for you.

If you also happen to own a Fire TV Stick, you can simply download the Sony LIV app on the device, login to your Sony LIV account and stream the match live. Yes, you will need a premium subscription if you can’t tolerate a 5 minutes delay. The good part is, if you download the Sony LIV app for the first time on your Fire TV Stick, there is a good chance you will get a free 3 months premium subscription from Sony almost instantly. Make good use of that.

How to watch India vs Australia 1st T20i match live on your Smart TV or Chromecast

If you do not have a DTH connection or a Fire TV Stick but have a Smart TV or a Google Chromecast, you can still watch the match live on your big screen. With a Chromecast, it’s very simple. Start the Sony LIV app on your smartphone or tablet, tap on the match stream and then tap on the casting icon on top, choose your Chromecast and cast it on your TV. Just make sure that your phone/tablet and Chromecast are on the same Wi-Fi network. The same method works with some of the newer Google certified TVs with built-in Chromecast too.

If you do not have a Chromecast and your Smart TV doesn’t have one built-in either (like most Smart TVs), look for the Sony LIV app on the TV’s app store. If you can’t find it there, you can even sideload the app from a reliable APK file, but that’s for another day. Alternately, you can start the internet browser on the TV and go to SonyLIV.com. You can also mirror your phone/tablet screen on the TV. Almost all Smart TVs support mirroring functionality. Look for the screen mirroring option on the TV and your phone/tablet and sync the two. The instructions and nomenclature may vary slightly from device to device but it’s nothing you cannot figure out on your own with a bit of help from Google.

So choose your weapons and enjoy India’s tour of Australia 2018-19. Let’s hope the better team (India) wins.