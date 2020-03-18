tech2 News Staff

The demand for Smart TVs has spiked by 25 percent year-on-year and in India, it is majorly driven by Xiaomi, TCL, Vu and other brands, according to a recent Counterpoint Research report. The research has revealed that Samsung has continued to dominate the TV market whereas Xiaomi led the Smart TV segment with a 40 percent growth in 2019. Samsung has seen a 6 percent year on year growth with a 5 percent growth in the smart TV segment. The most popular models of the brand include N5000, N7000, R5000 and R7000.

The overall TV market has reportedly witnessed a highest-ever increase of 15 percent in the shipments with 15 million units in 2019. As per the Counterpoint's "TV Tracker Service", the 32-inch TVs are leading the segment.

As per Senior Analyst Karn Chauhan, two reasons behind the growth in the market are affordability and value for money.

In the 50K and above price segment, Samsung reportedly recorded a 40 percent market share. OLED and QLED TVs account for just 10 percent in the market as the market is dominated by LED TVs with 90 percent.

The report reveals that the non-smart TV segment grew by 7 percent in 2019. LG, Sony, Samsung reportedly saw a decrease in the non-smart TV segment. LG has also reportedly witnessed a decrease in the non-Smart TV segment.

As per the report, Sony's overall TV shipments plunged by 14 percent.

