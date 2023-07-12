India to transfer technology for small satellite launch vehicle to domestic private players

The Indian Department of Space has decided to share and transfer the technology of ISRO’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) to the Indian private sector, if they are interested.

“Taking cognizance of the global small satellite launch market, IN-SPACe has taken the initiative to transfer the technology of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) to private Indian industries who are keen on assimilating the technology, setting up manufacturing and business operations and competing in the global satellite launch market,” the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center announced in its website.

“… this TOT will give a big boost to private industries’ efforts to engage in the Space Sector,” said ISRO Chairman Somanath S.

The move comes in the wake of greatly heightened global demand for the launch of small satellites into low earth orbit (LEO) over the past years. The sector is only slated to expand and grow in the future.

India’s ISRO has developed the SSLV, especially for this segment.

The Department of Space has invited applications from Indian private players in response to an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the Technology Transfer of SSLV.

According to the INSPACe website, “Pre-EoI conference would be convened for the Indian Industries to get an overall familiarization of the SSLV and its associated systems/sub-systems. This conference will also enable the participating industries to get a good understanding of the work package and the scope of work so as to enable them to understand the requirements of the EoI.

The last date for registering the willingness to attend the Pre-EoI conference is July 22.