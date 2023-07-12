India to transfer technology for small satellite launch vehicle to domestic private players
India's private aerospace industry is about to receive a major boost thanks to ISRO's decision to transfer the technology that enables them to launch their SSLV. The Department of Space has invited applications from Indian private players dealing in aerospace
The Indian Department of Space has decided to share and transfer the technology of ISRO’s Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) to the Indian private sector, if they are interested.
“Taking cognizance of the global small satellite launch market, IN-SPACe has taken the initiative to transfer the technology of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) to private Indian industries who are keen on assimilating the technology, setting up manufacturing and business operations and competing in the global satellite launch market,” the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center announced in its website.
“… this TOT will give a big boost to private industries’ efforts to engage in the Space Sector,” said ISRO Chairman Somanath S.
Related Articles
The move comes in the wake of greatly heightened global demand for the launch of small satellites into low earth orbit (LEO) over the past years. The sector is only slated to expand and grow in the future.
India’s ISRO has developed the SSLV, especially for this segment.
The Department of Space has invited applications from Indian private players in response to an Expression of Interest (EoI) for the Technology Transfer of SSLV.
According to the INSPACe website, “Pre-EoI conference would be convened for the Indian Industries to get an overall familiarization of the SSLV and its associated systems/sub-systems. This conference will also enable the participating industries to get a good understanding of the work package and the scope of work so as to enable them to understand the requirements of the EoI.
The last date for registering the willingness to attend the Pre-EoI conference is July 22.
also read
Chandrayaan-3 launch: Why is exploring the Moon important for humanity?
Experts say exploring the Moon will allow us to study the history of the Earth and the universe, bring technological and economic benefits, give us a launching pad to Mars and deep space. ISRO has slated Chandrayaan-3 mission for launch at 2.35 pm on Friday
Chandrayaan-3 integrates with launch vehicle: Why is this significant?
The ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon will be launched between 12 and 19 July from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. On 5 July, it was integrated with its launch vehicle, LVM3, which is India's heaviest rocket
Why Chandrayaan-3's landing on Moon will be significant
With Chandrayaan-3, India is hoping to become only the fourth country in the world to land a spacecraft on the moon. The ISRO mission is even more important, as it is attempting a landing on the South Pole of the moon, which is considered to have the toughest terrain and also very low temperatures