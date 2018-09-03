Monday, September 03, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 03 September, 2018 17:24 IST

India to get a one-nation-one-card policy for seamless transport connectivity

The road transportation segment alone contributes to around four percent of India's GDP.

India will shortly unveil a one-nation-one-card policy for public transport that will bring seamless connectivity between various modes of transport, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Monday.

He said a robust transportation sector was the backbone for the development of any economy, especially for a densely populated developing country like India, and the focus of the nation's mobility strategy was on sustainable modes of public transport, transport-oriented planning and digitisation.

"The objective of the strategy is to plan for the citizens first, rather than focusing on vehicles alone, by providing sustainable mobility and accessibility by switching to a cleaner mode of transportation," Kant said at the "Future Mobility Summit-2018-India's Move to NextGen Transport Systems".

Trucks carrying containers enter the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) on the outskirts of Mumbai, India June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade - RC1D0ED15450

Trucks carrying containers enter the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) on the outskirts of Mumbai, India. Image: Reuters

The road transportation segment alone contributes to around four percent of India's GDP with the segment still being heavily dependent on fossil fuels.

In the wake of the worsening air quality in the country's major cities, rising concerns of climate change and an ever-increasing oil import bill, mobility is a crucial piece of the development puzzle and the key to unlocking the potential of India's economy and people, the NITI Aayog CEO said.

NITI Aayog Advisor Anil Srivastava said the government was working towards achieving a robust mobility ecosystem across India.

"The citizens, on their part, should work towards sharing a ride, not owning the ride. The government has integrated many stakeholders across departments to drive India's mobility vision," he added.

