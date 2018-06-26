Tuesday, June 26, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 26 June, 2018 20:58 IST

India signs MoU with companies to construct six nuclear reactors in Maharashtra

The EPR is a third generation PWR design whose earlier versions are in use in some nuclear plants in India.

An agreement has been signed, for construction of 6 EPR type nuclear reactors at Maharashtra's Jaitapur, between French state-run power utility EDF and American conglomerate General Electric (GE), the companies said in a joint announcement on 26 June.

The EPR is a third generation pressurised water reactor (PWR) design whose earlier versions are in use in some nuclear plants in the country. State-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) will be the builder and operator of the Jaitapur plant.

"This agreement is for a long term partnership for the construction of the conventional island on each of the 6 reactor units. GE Power will design the conventional island for the Jaitapur nuclear plant and supply its main components," the statement said.

"EDF will be responsible for engineering integration covering the entire project (nuclear island, conventional island and auxiliary systems) and will provide all the requisite input data.

"EDF and GE Power will move forward with the work currently being performed to freeze the project's'technical options, fine-tune industrial arrangements between both companies and finalise the design-engineering and procurement schedule," it added.

Under the terms of the agreement signed with NPCIL, EDF will supply EPR technology and will be responsible for building and coordinating industrial partners for this project.

EDF Group Senior Executive Vice President Xavier Ursat said in a statement: "This strategic agreement marks the beginning of a new phase in the implementation of the world's biggest nuclear project at Jaitapur."

"This agreement represents 60 years of nuclear partnership between our two companies. GE Power also has a long history of helping India produce power and we're pleased that our ARABELLE steam turbines will be part of the solution to ensure reliable, CO2-free power for its growing economy," said GE Power President Andreas Lusch.

