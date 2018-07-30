Monday, July 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 30 July, 2018 16:40 IST

India plans to ask e-commerce, social media firms to store customer data locally

E-commerce policy is mandating that RuPay be included as a payment option for online transactions.

India is considering asking e-commerce and social media firms to exclusively store customer data locally, in a move that could affect global giants that operate in the country such as Amazon, Facebook and its messaging service WhatsApp.

The government is also thinking of tightening scrutiny of mergers in the e-commerce sector so that even small deals that potentially distort competition are compulsorily examined by the country’s anti-trust regulator, a Draft National Policy Framework document seen by Reuters said.

The measures come at a time when India is seeing investments flood in from deep-pocketed foreign players, who are eager to tap into the country’s e-commerce space that is forecast to become a $200 billion market in a decade.

Representational image.

Representational image.

The Indian e-commerce landscape is currently dominated by Flipkart that is in the process of being bought by US retail giant Walmart — a deal opposed by some local traders who say it will create a monopoly in the retail market and drive mom-and-pop stores out of business.

Other major e-commerce players are Amazon.com Inc’s local unit and Snapdeal, backed by Japan’s SoftBank.

As the space becomes busier, the government, according to the draft policy, will take steps to incentivise and develop the capacity to store data of Indian customers locally.

“Data generated by users in India from various sources including e-commerce platforms, social media, search engines etc,” would have to be stored exclusively in India, the draft said, adding that the e-commerce industry could be given time to “adjust before localisation becomes mandatory”.

It also said the government “would have access to data stored in India for national security and public policy objectives subject to rules related to privacy, consent etc”.

Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Google and Facebook did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment on the draft policy.

Data Protection

The draft policy follows a proposal last week from a government-appointed panel that all critical personal data on people in India should be processed within the country.

The recommendations by the panel, headed by a former Supreme Court judge, will go before parliament, which is formulating a law designed to enhance data protection.

A RuPay sign is seen on the door of an automated teller machine (ATM) while a user is seen, at a commercial building in Mumbai September 11, 2014. A government drive to expand banking services in India is giving a boost to home-grown card payment network RuPay, which expects to quadruple the number of users by March and make debit cards more acceptable in a nation where cash is still king. To match INDIA-PAYMENT/CARDS REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui (INDIA - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS) - GM1EA9B1G6501

A RuPay sign is seen on the door of an automated teller machine (ATM) while a user is seen, at a commercial building in Mumbai. Image: Reuters

Among other measures suggested in the draft, e-commerce policy is mandating that home-grown card network RuPay be included as a payment option for online transactions.

Started in 2012 by a company owned by 10 local and foreign banks, RuPay competes with global payment firms Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc.

This move comes just months after India’s central bank in April caught foreign payments firms such as Mastercard and Visa off guard with a one-page directive that said all payment data should within six months be stored only in the country for “unfettered supervisory access”.

India’s finance ministry has since proposed relaxing the directive after weeks of intense lobbying by US firms and trade bodies.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream
PUBG MOBILE Stream

PUBG MOBILE Stream
How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

also see

NewsTracker

Amazon pumps Rs 230 cr into Amazon Pay; e-commerce major gears up to compete with PhonePe and Paytm

Jul 16, 2018

NewsTracker

Centre asks state governments to provide report on e-tailers compliance with new declaration norms for packaged goods

Jul 17, 2018

Facebook

Is Facebook really working to keep its users safe from fake, abusive content?

Jul 18, 2018

Social Media Hub

A social media hub in India could lead to disastrous outcomes and is best avoided

Jul 16, 2018

technology

IBM seeks $167 million in lawsuit for unauthorised use of patented technology

Jul 17, 2018

advertisement

Facebook signs new agreement banning discriminatory advertisements on its platform

Jul 25, 2018

science

NASA

NASA's newest planet hunter TESS starts search operations after successful launch

Jul 30, 2018

Dolphins

Rare whale-dolphin hybrid species spotted off the coast of Hawaii, say scientists

Jul 29, 2018

Worms

Scientists discover worms that have been napping for 40,000 years in Siberia

Jul 29, 2018

Tiger Day

World Tiger Day: With the largest tiger population, India still has a long way ahead

Jul 29, 2018