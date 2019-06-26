Wednesday, June 26, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

India needs time to stabalise after BS-VI before moving to full EVs: Honda

Globally, Honda has an experience of developing and selling electric two-wheelers for over 25 years.

Press Trust of IndiaJun 26, 2019 16:48:08 IST

Japanese automobile major Honda Tuesday said the two-wheeler industry in India needs more time to stabilise after BS-VI changeover before moving to full electric vehicles (EVs). Joining its Indian counterparts Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co in opposing the Niti Aayog's proposal to completely ban two-wheelers that are powered by internal combustion engines (ICEs) of up to 150cc from 2025, the company called for a plan jointly prepared by all concerned stakeholders before taking such a step.

India needs time to stabalise after BS-VI before moving to full EVs: Honda

Representational image.

Honda, which is present in the country through a wholly-owned subsidiary Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), said despite its 25 years of experience of developing and selling electric two-wheeler adoption of such vehicles has remained a challenge due to various factors.

"The industry needs more time to stabilise after BS-VI changeover before we take the next step of moving from IC engine technology, especially considering Indian customer requirement of higher daily commuting distance and price consciousness," HMSI said in a statement.

From April 2020, India will implement strict BS-VI emission norms across the country for all categories of new vehicles. The company further said, "Honda requests a well-laid-out plan jointly prepared by government, industry and all concerned stakeholders looking at the aspects of air pollution, energy security, cost of technology, availability of raw materials and Infrastructure while addressing employment impact to increase stepwise penetration of EVs (electric vehicles)."

Globally, Honda has an experience of developing and selling electric two-wheelers for over 25 years.

"Due to multiple factors, including vehicle cost, riding performance, range and infrastructure, customers' adoption of EV is still a major challenge," it said.

On Monday, India's big three two-wheeler makers — Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor Co — hit out at the Niti Aayog's plan to push for 100 per cent electric vehicle for up to 150 cc engine capacity, saying such a transition was completely uncalled for and could jeopardise the industry.

tags
Loading...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 1- Revealed: Kiara Advani’s best kept secret!


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Private video

Private video

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile


also see

NewsTracker

Hero, Bajaj, TVS strongly object Niti Aayog's move for all electric two-wheelers, say 'black or white, zero-one change' not possible

Jun 25, 2019
Hero, Bajaj, TVS strongly object Niti Aayog's move for all electric two-wheelers, say 'black or white, zero-one change' not possible
Shares of automakers slide up to 3% on proposal over electric vehicles transition

NewsTracker

Shares of automakers slide up to 3% on proposal over electric vehicles transition

Jun 24, 2019
'Changing to electric 2-wheelers from conventional mode not like Aadhaar, printing cards': TVS Motor MD Venu Srinivasan

NewsTracker

'Changing to electric 2-wheelers from conventional mode not like Aadhaar, printing cards': TVS Motor MD Venu Srinivasan

Jun 24, 2019
Sensex falls over 100 points in early trade amid heavy foreign fund outflow and negative global cues; Yes Bank tanks 9%

NewsTracker

Sensex falls over 100 points in early trade amid heavy foreign fund outflow and negative global cues; Yes Bank tanks 9%

Jun 13, 2019
At NITI Aayog meeting, Narendra Modi says making India $5 trillion economy challenging but 'surely achievable'

NewsTracker

At NITI Aayog meeting, Narendra Modi says making India $5 trillion economy challenging but 'surely achievable'

Jun 16, 2019
Sensex drops over 150 points, Nifty slips below 11,800-mark in early trade; Vedanta, Tata Steel, Coal India among top losers

NewsTracker

Sensex drops over 150 points, Nifty slips below 11,800-mark in early trade; Vedanta, Tata Steel, Coal India among top losers

Jun 17, 2019

science

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019
Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Space Exploration

Chandrayaan 2, Aditya L1, Gaganyaan and more: ISRO's interplanetary missions in the near future

Jun 21, 2019
Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Biomimetic

Reversible super-glue inspired by snails strong enough to hold a person's weight

Jun 19, 2019