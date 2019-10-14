Anshu Prakash says 100,000 people expected to attend, 500 companies are participating
"Total footfall expected is 100,000 today and tomorrow, total number of companies participating are 500, it was 200 last year, 250 startups are participating. 110 foreign buyers” says Anshu Prakash, Secretary, DoT India.
Huawei CEO Chen comments on the company's participation at IMC 2019:
“Now as Indian industries start to explore 5G, we bring some of our globally proven use cases for demo at IMC. Our vision is aligned with the Government of India to bring digital to every person, home and organisation for a fully connected, intelligent world.”
10:40 (IST)
TRAI Chairman RS Sharma meets Huawei CEO Jay Chen at IMC 2019
Fun fact: This isn't the first time that the (MWC) was abuzz with news on Mobile World Congress 5G . 5G hasn't dominated the conversation at MWC in years past, but it's certainly made its presence felt.
https://www.firstpost.com
10:08 (IST)
Reliance Jio will also demo what entertainment will be like with 5G on our devices
India is ready to host the biggest telecom event of the year — India Mobile Congress (IMC) — starting today. The two-day event will be concluded on the 16 October, and like last year, the highlight of the event is expected to be 5G, its use case scenarios, maybe a little something on when to expect its rollout in the country.
IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will be inaugurating the event at 10.00 am today, with the likes of Chairman and founder of Bharti Enterprises Sunil Bharti Mittal and Reliance Jio chairman Mukesh Ambani joining the keynote.
India Mobile Congress. Image: tech2
In the afternoon today, for the segment called Leaders for the Next Generation the likes of Isha and Akash Ambani from Reliance Jio, Kavin Mittal from Hike Messenger, Manu Kumar Jain from Xiaomi and Vijay Shekhar Sharma from Paytm were scheduled to participate, however, according to a report by the Hindu Business Line, many have refused to attend the event. Apparently only Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Rishad Premji from Wipro and Manu Kumar Jain have confirmed their attendance.
Further, ISRO chief K Sivan is also expected to be at the IMC 2019. He will apparently be making some ‘special announcement’ at the inaugural session today.
The event will also see various demonstration of future technology, and what it can be with the help of 5G adoption in India. There will be demo stalls by companies like Ericsson, Honor, Huawei, Wipro, Vodafone, Airtel, Reliance Jio, among others.
