After debuting successfully in 2017, India is going to host its second India Mobile Congress (IMC) between 25-27 October at the national capital, Communications Minister Manoj Sinha said here on Friday.

"The India Mobile Congress 2018, hosted by the Department of telecommunications and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), is an excellent platform for policy makers, industry and regulators to engage in meaningful deliberations to drive the future direction of this important sector. This year, we will also be honoured by the presence of our friends from ASEAN and BIMSTEC which will lend a global connect to our exchanges," Sinha said while addressing the curtain raiser ceremony of IMC.

The IMC expects that more than 2,00,000 professionals from the telecom industry, encompassing the 5G, start-up ecosystem, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Smart Cities, and allied industry sectors will attend India Mobile Congress 2018, the minister said.

The exhibition would feature more than 1,300 exhibitors.

"We are at the cusp of a tectonic shift in human history with the advent of futuristic technologies such as 5G and IoT. India is gearing up to embrace this new digital future with our focus on 5G readiness and the facilitation of new technology adoption across sectors," said Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan.

Shri @manojsinhabjp ,Hon'ble MOSC(I/C) officially released the dates & unveiled the website of #IndiaMobileCongress18 during Curtain Raiser Event held in New Delhi today. @Secretary_DoT was also present on this occasion. #IMC2018 will be held on 25th-27th Oct 2018.@exploreIMC pic.twitter.com/7CjVgPfq1d — DoT India (@DoT_India) April 13, 2018

"We firmly believe that the India Mobile Congress platform will be instrumental in driving this, by bringing together all stakeholders in the Telecommunications and IT ecosystem and providing the right forum for deliberations on the way forward in connectivity solutions," she added.

"With more than 1.2 billion subscribers, mobile now connects the whole of India. It is fuelling innovation, revolutionising industries and spurring exciting new opportunities, across both developed and developing markets," said Rajan S Mathews, Director General, Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

The first edition of IMC held in September 2017, was attended by around 2,000 delegates, 32,000 visitors, 152 speakers, 100 exhibitors and 100 start-ups.