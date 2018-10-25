Thursday, October 25, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 25 October, 2018 12:56 IST

India Mobile Congress 2018 LIVE: Jio 5G Ultra Broadband demoed using connected vehicles

We can expect the talking points at IMC 2018 to revolve around the onset of 5G communication.

The India Mobile Congress is in its second edition and it is India's premier mobile technology conference. IMC brings together mobile, internet and technology companies on one platform. It is taking place in New Delhi from 25-27 October.

The event is South Asia’s largest digital forum and this year's theme will be "New Digital Horizons Connect, Create, Innovate".

India Mobile Congress.

IMC 2018 will see some of the biggest names in the tech industry and top ministers taking to the stage to speak about future roadmaps in the telecom sector. We can expect the talking points to revolve around the onset of 5G technology and the infrastructure needed to make it a reality in India.

Major foreign tech giants such as Samsung, Huawei, Qualcomm, Facebook, Nokia, Intel, Ericsson and more are also expected to be present.

On Day One of IMC 2018, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel founder Sunil Mittal, TRAI chairman RS Sharma, Telecom Commission chairperson and secretary Aruna Sundarajan, among others are expected to give keynote speeches.

  • 12:56 (IST)

  • 12:54 (IST)

    Jio is now giving us a small taste of what 5G will be like.

    Looks like cars and buses being driven using only a VR headset. In the case of the car, it being driven autonomously much like a Tesla.

  • 12:36 (IST)

  • 12:35 (IST)

    India and smart cities

    India will be using the Affordable housing scheme to give monetary benefits while buying property in these upcoming smart cities. IoT, AR, VR are making a lot of inroads into our way of life and we are sure to witness a technological boom in the coming years. 

  • 12:33 (IST)

    Smart cities are needed

    As urban spaces get cramped we need to make more advanced telecom technologies to accommodate the rising population. The smart city project by 2025 will be the biggest innovative scheme to overcome the population explosion challenge. By this time next year there will be more than control centers in cities that will handle things like traffic control.

  • 12:28 (IST)

    Mukesh  Ambani on broadband and mobile data

    Today India is ranked at 35th in the world in fixed mobile data consumption. I am sure we can come to rank 3 soon. We have to be mindful that data is the most important resource and India and Indians will generate a humongous amount of data. With universal connectivity and extreme affordability, our PM's idea of ease of living for Indians can be realised. Each one of the 130 cr Indians can productively participate in this movement and we can solve larger problems facing the nation"

  • 12:25 (IST)

    Giga Fibre and 5G

  • 12:24 (IST)

    India will be fully 4G soon

  • 12:23 (IST)

    5G and JioFibre

    India is ranked 135th rank in terms of broadband connectivity. Jio Fibre will look to change this. Jio Fibre will be offered as widely as possible and at the most affordable rates to take India into the top three in terms of broadband usage. 5G will be the biggest focus for Jio in the Indian market and as such a 5G experience center has been set up to realise the true potential of India's telecom might.

  • 12:20 (IST)

    Rural development 4G

    Jio is aiming to take the digital drive to the villages of India with its JioPhone. The combination of connectivity and affordability is Jio's main USP as it tries to make headway into 4G connectivity for all.

  • 12:18 (IST)

    Reliance Jio CEO Mukesh Ambani takes the stage

    India has an immensely exciting future in terms of telecom due to the prime massive working force the country has. India's entrepreneurs are contributing to India's explosive growth in the mobile sector. Jio is the prime reason for why India is now the country with the highest amount of mobile data usage in the world. Soon India will be having a 100 percent 4G population.

  • 12:13 (IST)

    Kumar Manglam Birla has taken the stage 

    India's data capacity is increasing day by day. The merger of Vodafone and Idea is the first step to join the resources of both the telecom giants to reach a higher audience. Vodafone's urban reach while Idea's rural reach is ideal for setting the groundwork for a robust telecom infrastructure in the country which is in line with the rising demand.

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Looks like Reliance has some 5G surprises up its sleeves

    Jio will showcase a live demo of 5G services at IMC. It has partnered with three global companies for the demo. A source at Jio said that the company is making an experience zone where it will showcase ultra 5G experiential use cases, use of 5G for smart hospitals, smart office, smart school and smart homes. Check the below link for more information.

    Reliance Jio to showcase live demo of 5G services at the India Mobile Congress

  • 12:02 (IST)

  • 12:02 (IST)

    Fibre optics in India

    Fibre optics need to be laid out in the country at a faster rate. The top three companies are providing the groundwork for laying down fiber connectivity for super fast internet speeds across India. 

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Airtel founder Sunil Mittal has taken the stage

    India has the highest growth of mobile phone users in the world and Airtel has 230 million of them. India's fast emerging eco-system of digital technology needs proper guidance. India is taking the lead in the most affordable mobile data plans in the world and India is the first to abolish roaming charges.

  • 11:52 (IST)

    Vodafone is investing in digital India

    Sustaining the huge amounts of mobile subscribers in India requires a lot of concentrated effort. Vodafone will be investing a lot to grow the digital infrastructure in the country to achieve the 2022 fully digital India future.

  • 11:46 (IST)

    What needs to be done for Digital content moving forward

    Ravi Shankar explains India needs to have digital content in various Indian languages to move ahead as a digital economy. Data privacy is also another issue that needs to be tackled for sustained user growth. Most importantly India needs technology that connects the common man of India to the world

  • 11:42 (IST)

    Mobile phones as a digital growth

    India is the third biggest smartphone market in the world. It also has one of the highest mobile phone usage density in the world. Ravi Shankar says that mobile phones are integral to realizing the dreams of a digital India.

  • 11:39 (IST)

    IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad takes the stage

    Explains the vast amount of mobile phone users, and massive penetration of Internet in the country. India also has a massive social media presence along with one of the highest user growth in terms of Internet users.

  • 11:31 (IST)

    Samsung Networks President  Youngky Kim has now taken the stage

    He is on stage to explain Samsung's role in development in the 4G and possibly 5G development in India. he explains that 5G is communication between machine to machine for humans. 5G will be instrumental in shaping the future of smart cities, smart cars, and other IoT related devices.

  • 11:26 (IST)

    The 5G roadmap

    Aruna Sundararajan says that 5G development in the country will be handled by three government departments. India is also the fastest growing telecom market in the world making 5G a very viable option in the country along with AI, smart cities, IoT and more.

  • 11:22 (IST)

    Telecom ministry's role in mobile subscriber growth

    Aruna Sundararajan is now congratulating the telecom division for the immense growth in mobile subscribers in the last 5 years. India also has one of the lowest mobile data plans in the world which has contributed to high usage of mobile internet

  • 11:19 (IST)

    5G and Digital India

    Aruna Sundararajan explains the vision for India's 5G road and how the center is going to work towards achieving a truly trillion dollar digital India economy in the next 5 years. She is also explaining how India is the biggest consumer of mobile data in the world and how in the future digital technology is spreading throughout the country.

  • 11:14 (IST)

    Aruna Sundararajan has taken the stage at IMC 2018

    Telecom Minister Aruna Sundararajan welcomes the guests, businessmen, and ministers from all around the world who are attending this event.

  • 11:05 (IST)

    The event is finally underway and we are starting with the Livestream

  • 10:56 (IST)

    Union minister of communication Manoj Sinha has arrived

  • 10:49 (IST)

    3000 people at the inauguration of the second India Mobile Congress

  • 10:48 (IST)

    We are still to get underway. Your patience is appreciated

  • 10:39 (IST)

    More dignitaries arrive at IMC 2018

  • 10:28 (IST)

    Ajit Pai has arrived at IMC 2018

    United States FCC Chairman Ajit Pai will be giving a keynote speech at 2:30 PM today.

  • 10:18 (IST)

    Here's a live stream for you directly from IMC 2018

  • 10:12 (IST)

    Cars and an air balloon at the India Mobile Congress

  • 10:11 (IST)

    Reliance Jio at IMC 2018

  • 09:59 (IST)

  • 09:54 (IST)

    An update on what we might hear at IMC 2018

    According to Telecom Secretary, Aruna Sundararajan the center will be announcing the National Frequency Allocation Plan at the three-day India Mobile Congress. Announcements regarding manufacturing in telecom and communications sector will also be made.

    National Frequency Allocation Plan 2018 expected at India Mobile Congress: Report

  • 09:51 (IST)

    A little delay but the event should begin any moment

  • 09:38 (IST)

    Waiting for the proceedings to begin. Meanwhile here's something cool to see while we wait.

  • 09:32 (IST)

    A quick preview of IMC 2018

  • 09:30 (IST)

    IMC 2018 will kick off at 9:45 AM with Samsung Networks President Dr Youngky Kim

    Special Address will be given by Dr. Youngky Kim, President & Head of Samsung Networks. Kim has 30+ years of experience in Telecommunications and has been instrumental in Samsung’s business growth through the introduction of key technologies such as 5G. We can assume that he will be addressing his speech around the development of 5G in India.

  • 09:23 (IST)

    Two of the biggest telecom magnets in India to share the IMC stage

    Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Mittal to share the stage at India Mobile Congress 2018

  • 09:19 (IST)

    Here's something we are very excited about at IMC

    The  Department of Telecommunications will be launching an app will allow users to seamlessly access all public Wi-Fi hotspots in the country. For more details click on the link below.

    DoT to launch new app to help you access public Wi-Fi at IMC 2018

  • 09:16 (IST)

    The event will be beginning shortly

  • 09:15 (IST)

    Greetings to all! We are LIVE from the second edition of the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. We expect the main topics under discussion to be related to 5G, AI, and IoT. Notable speakers for today will include Reliance Jio chairman Mukesh Ambani and Airtel founder Sunil Bharti Mittal.

