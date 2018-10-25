tech2 News Staff 25 October, 2018 12:56 IST
We can expect the talking points at IMC 2018 to revolve around the onset of 5G communication.
The India Mobile Congress is in its second edition and it is India's premier mobile technology conference. IMC brings together mobile, internet and technology companies on one platform. It is taking place in New Delhi from 25-27 October.
The event is South Asia’s largest digital forum and this year's theme will be "New Digital Horizons Connect, Create, Innovate".
IMC 2018 will see some of the biggest names in the tech industry and top ministers taking to the stage to speak about future roadmaps in the telecom sector. We can expect the talking points to revolve around the onset of 5G technology and the infrastructure needed to make it a reality in India.
Major foreign tech giants such as Samsung, Huawei, Qualcomm, Facebook, Nokia, Intel, Ericsson and more are also expected to be present.
On Day One of IMC 2018, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel founder Sunil Mittal, TRAI chairman RS Sharma, Telecom Commission chairperson and secretary Aruna Sundarajan, among others are expected to give keynote speeches.
Every global enterprise will need to have an India-first approach to tap into what will be the world's largest digital economy: Mukesh Ambani#IndiaMobileCongress #IMC2018 pic.twitter.com/XX1S8coMR5— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 25, 2018
Jio is now giving us a small taste of what 5G will be like.
Looks like cars and buses being driven using only a VR headset. In the case of the car, it being driven autonomously much like a Tesla.
India is currently on the 135th rank in the world in terms of fixed broadband data consumption. @reliancejio's gigafibre will help take India in top 3 countries in a few years: Mukesh Ambani pic.twitter.com/FxtU9Brm1q— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 25, 2018
India and smart cities
India will be using the Affordable housing scheme to give monetary benefits while buying property in these upcoming smart cities. IoT, AR, VR are making a lot of inroads into our way of life and we are sure to witness a technological boom in the coming years.
Smart cities are needed
As urban spaces get cramped we need to make more advanced telecom technologies to accommodate the rising population. The smart city project by 2025 will be the biggest innovative scheme to overcome the population explosion challenge. By this time next year there will be more than control centers in cities that will handle things like traffic control.
Mukesh Ambani on broadband and mobile data
Today India is ranked at 35th in the world in fixed mobile data consumption. I am sure we can come to rank 3 soon. We have to be mindful that data is the most important resource and India and Indians will generate a humongous amount of data. With universal connectivity and extreme affordability, our PM's idea of ease of living for Indians can be realised. Each one of the 130 cr Indians can productively participate in this movement and we can solve larger problems facing the nation"
Giga Fibre and 5G
India's fibre arrangement for providing 5G connectivity is the country needs to be categorised as a national asset. Regulators need to move in that direction, that is the bedrock for delivering a good 5G experience in the country: @airtelindia's Sunil Bharti Mittal. #IMC2018— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 25, 2018
India will be fully 4G soon
By 2020, India will be a fully 4G country, well on it's way to become 5G ready, much before many other developed countries in the world: @reliancejio's Mukesh Ambani#IndiaMobileCongress #IMC2018 pic.twitter.com/8b5Ih4hnMP— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 25, 2018
5G and JioFibre
India is ranked 135th rank in terms of broadband connectivity. Jio Fibre will look to change this. Jio Fibre will be offered as widely as possible and at the most affordable rates to take India into the top three in terms of broadband usage. 5G will be the biggest focus for Jio in the Indian market and as such a 5G experience center has been set up to realise the true potential of India's telecom might.
Rural development 4G
Jio is aiming to take the digital drive to the villages of India with its JioPhone. The combination of connectivity and affordability is Jio's main USP as it tries to make headway into 4G connectivity for all.
Reliance Jio CEO Mukesh Ambani takes the stage
India has an immensely exciting future in terms of telecom due to the prime massive working force the country has. India's entrepreneurs are contributing to India's explosive growth in the mobile sector. Jio is the prime reason for why India is now the country with the highest amount of mobile data usage in the world. Soon India will be having a 100 percent 4G population.
Kumar Manglam Birla has taken the stage
India's data capacity is increasing day by day. The merger of Vodafone and Idea is the first step to join the resources of both the telecom giants to reach a higher audience. Vodafone's urban reach while Idea's rural reach is ideal for setting the groundwork for a robust telecom infrastructure in the country which is in line with the rising demand.
Looks like Reliance has some 5G surprises up its sleeves
Jio will showcase a live demo of 5G services at IMC. It has partnered with three global companies for the demo. A source at Jio said that the company is making an experience zone where it will showcase ultra 5G experiential use cases, use of 5G for smart hospitals, smart office, smart school and smart homes. Check the below link for more information.
Reliance Jio to showcase live demo of 5G services at the India Mobile Congress
.@rsprasad says we need technology that connects with the common man in a conducive manner. Need to make India's mobile phone story, inclusive, empowering and assuring. pic.twitter.com/3XnoIpmaHj— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 25, 2018
Fibre optics in India
Fibre optics need to be laid out in the country at a faster rate. The top three companies are providing the groundwork for laying down fiber connectivity for super fast internet speeds across India.
Airtel founder Sunil Mittal has taken the stage
India has the highest growth of mobile phone users in the world and Airtel has 230 million of them. India's fast emerging eco-system of digital technology needs proper guidance. India is taking the lead in the most affordable mobile data plans in the world and India is the first to abolish roaming charges.
Vodafone is investing in digital India
Sustaining the huge amounts of mobile subscribers in India requires a lot of concentrated effort. Vodafone will be investing a lot to grow the digital infrastructure in the country to achieve the 2022 fully digital India future.
What needs to be done for Digital content moving forward
Ravi Shankar explains India needs to have digital content in various Indian languages to move ahead as a digital economy. Data privacy is also another issue that needs to be tackled for sustained user growth. Most importantly India needs technology that connects the common man of India to the world
Mobile phones as a digital growth
India is the third biggest smartphone market in the world. It also has one of the highest mobile phone usage density in the world. Ravi Shankar says that mobile phones are integral to realizing the dreams of a digital India.
IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad takes the stage
Explains the vast amount of mobile phone users, and massive penetration of Internet in the country. India also has a massive social media presence along with one of the highest user growth in terms of Internet users.
Samsung Networks President Youngky Kim has now taken the stage
He is on stage to explain Samsung's role in development in the 4G and possibly 5G development in India. he explains that 5G is communication between machine to machine for humans. 5G will be instrumental in shaping the future of smart cities, smart cars, and other IoT related devices.
The 5G roadmap
Aruna Sundararajan says that 5G development in the country will be handled by three government departments. India is also the fastest growing telecom market in the world making 5G a very viable option in the country along with AI, smart cities, IoT and more.
Telecom ministry's role in mobile subscriber growth
Aruna Sundararajan is now congratulating the telecom division for the immense growth in mobile subscribers in the last 5 years. India also has one of the lowest mobile data plans in the world which has contributed to high usage of mobile internet
5G and Digital India
Aruna Sundararajan explains the vision for India's 5G road and how the center is going to work towards achieving a truly trillion dollar digital India economy in the next 5 years. She is also explaining how India is the biggest consumer of mobile data in the world and how in the future digital technology is spreading throughout the country.
Aruna Sundararajan has taken the stage at IMC 2018
Telecom Minister Aruna Sundararajan welcomes the guests, businessmen, and ministers from all around the world who are attending this event.
The event is finally underway and we are starting with the Livestream
Union minister of communication Manoj Sinha has arrived
And @manojsinhabjp is at the venue for the ribbon cutting. It has begun.#IMC2018 #indiamobilecongress pic.twitter.com/3S1ypbLvr8— IMC 2018 (@exploreIMC) October 25, 2018
3000 people at the inauguration of the second India Mobile Congress
What a gathering!— IMC 2018 (@exploreIMC) October 25, 2018
We are going to have 3000 people in the inauguration, which will include international CXOs and delegates, top government officials, Indian business tycoons, young entrepreneurs and select media#IMC2018 is #lit
Come say hi at #Aerocity #Delhi #shotOnHonor pic.twitter.com/Vkeyizb6oN
We are still to get underway. Your patience is appreciated
More dignitaries arrive at IMC 2018
Telecom Minister Aruna Sundararajan and @VodafoneIN director P. Balaji have arrived at #IMC2018 for their keynote speeches. pic.twitter.com/hqBC9xNjXu— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 25, 2018
Ajit Pai has arrived at IMC 2018
United States FCC Chairman Ajit Pai will be giving a keynote speech at 2:30 PM today.
Welcoming Mr Ajit Pai at India Mobile Congress. @exploreIMC #IMC2018 #indiamobilecongres pic.twitter.com/oaF9XEUTnn— saloni jain (@Salonijain323) October 25, 2018
Here's a live stream for you directly from IMC 2018
Cars and an air balloon at the India Mobile Congress
Cars and an air balloon at #IndiaMobileCongress pic.twitter.com/WXKFji5GU6— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 25, 2018
Reliance Jio at IMC 2018
@reliancejio has showcased a working prototype of their 5G infrastructure giving a throughput of close to 3.55 Gbps. pic.twitter.com/1leu2rilgV— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 25, 2018
THREAD: 5G, 5G and then some more 5G... #IndiaMobileCongress is full of next generation of mobile telephony and it's applications. pic.twitter.com/1hnUESJW3N— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 25, 2018
An update on what we might hear at IMC 2018
According to Telecom Secretary, Aruna Sundararajan the center will be announcing the National Frequency Allocation Plan at the three-day India Mobile Congress. Announcements regarding manufacturing in telecom and communications sector will also be made.
National Frequency Allocation Plan 2018 expected at India Mobile Congress: Report
A little delay but the event should begin any moment
The stage is set for #IMC2018. Get ready to experience the largest technology congress here @Aerocity #Digital #technology pic.twitter.com/tDQdqLEb8f— IMC 2018 (@exploreIMC) October 25, 2018
Waiting for the proceedings to begin. Meanwhile here's something cool to see while we wait.
Army band performs at the inaugural address of @exploreIMC. @tech2eets #IndiaMobileCongress pic.twitter.com/BZ5LZQ1IN6— Gadgetwala (@ankitv) October 25, 2018
A quick preview of IMC 2018
Here's @ankitv with the low-down on what to expect from #IMC2018. The most anticipated updates from the event include a preview of India's #5G roadmap and a closer look at our fast-growing #smartphone ecosystem. pic.twitter.com/mMUcGFPyoL— Tech2 (@tech2eets) October 25, 2018
IMC 2018 will kick off at 9:45 AM with Samsung Networks President Dr Youngky Kim
Special Address will be given by Dr. Youngky Kim, President & Head of Samsung Networks. Kim has 30+ years of experience in Telecommunications and has been instrumental in Samsung’s business growth through the introduction of key technologies such as 5G. We can assume that he will be addressing his speech around the development of 5G in India.
Two of the biggest telecom magnets in India to share the IMC stage
Mukesh Ambani and Sunil Mittal to share the stage at India Mobile Congress 2018
Here's something we are very excited about at IMC
The Department of Telecommunications will be launching an app will allow users to seamlessly access all public Wi-Fi hotspots in the country. For more details click on the link below.
DoT to launch new app to help you access public Wi-Fi at IMC 2018
The event will be beginning shortly
Just a few hours before the biggest technology event of the year get inaugurated and the fun begins. Join us at India Mobile Congress 2018 at Aerocity, New Delhi #IMC2018 pic.twitter.com/wAYQm4hdw8— IMC 2018 (@exploreIMC) October 25, 2018
Greetings to all! We are LIVE from the second edition of the India Mobile Congress in New Delhi. We expect the main topics under discussion to be related to 5G, AI, and IoT. Notable speakers for today will include Reliance Jio chairman Mukesh Ambani and Airtel founder Sunil Bharti Mittal.
