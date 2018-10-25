The India Mobile Congress is in its second edition and it is India's premier mobile technology conference. IMC brings together mobile, internet and technology companies on one platform. It is taking place in New Delhi from 25-27 October.

The event is South Asia’s largest digital forum and this year's theme will be "New Digital Horizons Connect, Create, Innovate".

IMC 2018 will see some of the biggest names in the tech industry and top ministers taking to the stage to speak about future roadmaps in the telecom sector. We can expect the talking points to revolve around the onset of 5G technology and the infrastructure needed to make it a reality in India.

Major foreign tech giants such as Samsung, Huawei, Qualcomm, Facebook, Nokia, Intel, Ericsson and more are also expected to be present.

On Day One of IMC 2018, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Bharti Airtel founder Sunil Mittal, TRAI chairman RS Sharma, Telecom Commission chairperson and secretary Aruna Sundarajan, among others are expected to give keynote speeches.