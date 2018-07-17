Tuesday, July 17, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 17 July, 2018 09:27 IST

India imposes 25 percent duty on import of solar cells from China for one year

India plans to make renewable power account for 40 percent of its total installed capacity by 2030.

India’s trade ministry on Monday recommended imposing a 25 percent duty on imports of solar cells and modules from China for one year to try to counter what it sees as a threat to domestic solar equipment manufacturing.

Falling prices of solar cells and modules, over 90 percent of which India imports from China, have triggered a decline in the cost of solar power generation and led Indians increasingly to adopt the technology.

India plans to make renewable power account for 40 percent of its total installed capacity by 2030, from 20 percent currently.

The proposed safeguard duty, which would apply for two years in total to imports from China and Malaysia, would be reduced in the second year to 20 percent for six months and then 15 percent for six months. The proposed duty is less than the 70 percent recommended by Indian authorities in January.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The recommendation, contained in a report published by the ministry and to be submitted to the government for approval, is intended to address a serious threat to the domestic solar manufacturing industry from Chinese imports, the directorate general of trade remedies (DGTR) said in the report.

Indian solar cell and module manufacturers said cheap Chinese imports were hurting the domestic industry, while Chinese manufacturers say imports are helping India accelerate its renewable energy adoption programme.

“Solar module manufacturers are facing tough and unhealthy competition from imported modules,” the report quoted the North India Module Manufacturer Association as saying.

The China Chamber of Commerce for Imports and Exports of Machinery and Electronic Products said the “real cause of injury to the domestic industry is aggressive pricing practices of other Indian producers and not imports.”

Trade relations between the two Asian nations have thawed recently despite fears of a trade war elsewhere, with the two sides discussing ways to increase Indian sales of farm products and India pushing China to give access to its software service firms.

However, the trade deficit has widened to $62.9 billion in China’s favour, an over nine-fold increase over the last decade.

India’s share in China’s exports of solar cells and modules rose from about a fifth in the first half of 2016 to two-fifths a year later, the DGTR wrote, adding that China had “started targeting the Indian market more vigorously.”

Some Indian solar power generators, like Avaada Ltd, have expressed reservations about the duties. A safeguard duty would put solar projects worth more than 1000 billion Indian rupees ($14.59 billion) under jeopardy, Avaada told DGTR.

tags


latest videos

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers
3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App

3 Awesome Space Exploration Apps | What The App
How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories

How to use Instagram Question Sticker in Insta Stories
Oppo Find X first impressions

Oppo Find X first impressions
Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope

Caste system in the Silicon Valley #DailyDope
YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained

YouTube Incognito Mode for Android explained
ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review

ASUS ZenFone 5Z Review
People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope

People are getting scammed by fake celeb profiles on social media #DailyDope
Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

Robot-power in Chinese factories #DailyDope

also see

Solar Probe

NASA installs 'revolutionary' heat shield on first spacecraft heading to the Sun

Jul 06, 2018

Oppo Realme 1

Oppo Realme 1 now available in a Solar Red colour variant exclusively on Amazon

Jul 03, 2018

Solar Water heater

Indian scientists develop a unique low-cost solar water purifier

Jul 09, 2018

Eclipse

Partial solar eclipse on Saturday to add to July's list of celestial events

Jul 12, 2018

Tesla

Tesla signs an MoU to build a manufacturing plant in Shanghai

Jul 10, 2018

DidYouKnow

Donald Trump to impose $34 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese imports on Friday: All you need to know about US-China trade war

Jul 05, 2018

science

Genetics

Gene-editing, hailed as future of disease eradication, seriously damages DNA: Study

Jul 17, 2018

Bread

Researchers find 14,500-year-old flatbread at prehistoric site in Jordan

Jul 17, 2018

Conservation

World Snake Day 2018: Conservationists attempt to restore the reptile's status

Jul 16, 2018

Lunar Eclipse

Monsoon may play spoilsport during century's longest lunar eclipse on 27 July

Jul 16, 2018