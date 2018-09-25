Tuesday, September 25, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 25 September, 2018 16:20 IST

India falls in 'poor territory' section in overall mobile video experience: Survey

In overall mobile video experience, India joins Iran and the Philippines in the 'Poor' territory.

Despite video streaming on smartphones gaining momentum in India, the country still lags far behind on global standards—falling in the poor territory characterised by frequent stalling during video playback and long loading times even for low-resolution video, a new report revealed on 25 September.

When it comes to overall mobile video experience, India joins Iran and the Philippines below the 'Fair' threshold into 'Poor' territory (0-40), said London-based wireless coverage mapping company OpenSignal.

"Our tests sample video at multiple resolutions accessed from multiple content providers, and they weigh three main criteria: the load time before the video begins playing, the stalling rate characterized by stops and stutters in the video playback, and the level of picture resolution," OpenSignal said in a statement.

Representational image. Reuters.

Representational image. Reuters.

A score that falls within 75-100 is Excellent, 65-75 is Very Good, 55-65 is Good, 40-55 is Fair and 0-40 is poor.

While no country fell into the Excellent (75-100) category for average video quality, South Korea (with top download speed of 45.58 Mbps) was the fastest of the 69 countries analysed in the report.

The best video experience was recorded in the Czech Republic.

"In general, European countries tended to rank higher than their counterparts in the Americas, while Asian and Middle Eastern countries are scattered throughout the rankings," the report said.

"Eleven of the 69 countries we analyzed earned a Very Good rating on OpenSignal's video experience scale, meaning mobile video loaded quickly and rarely stalled even at higher resolutions," the report added.

A first-of-its-kind measurement in the mobile industry, OpenSignal's video experience metric was derived from an International Telecommunication Union (ITU)-based approach for measuring video quality.

For the analysis, OpenSignal examined 69 countries spread throughout the globe to see how they stacked up in video experience.

"We discovered that the relationship is a complicated one. Where mobile broadband connections are slow, speed has a big impact on video experience.

"But at faster levels, speed has little relation to the quality of video streaming. The countries with the fastest speed don't necessarily offer the best video experience," said the report.

The vast majority of the 69 countries fell into a relatively narrow range of scores between 40 and 65, earning them either Fair or Good ratings.

"It means for much of the world, the typical mobile video experience leaves something to be desired. Video load times are sluggish; stops and stutters mid-stream are common to varying degrees; and connections often have trouble coping with higher-resolution formats," the report noted.

Judged by the user experience rather than rote measurements, the mobile industry still has work to do when it comes to video.

"Countries with extremely powerful LTE networks in terms of download and upload speeds, availability and coverage, aren't always providing the best video experience," said the report.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

also see

NewsTracker

Flipkart eyes stake in Star India’s Hotstar; steps up battle with Amazon by expanding into video content

Sep 17, 2018

Samsung

Samsung to launch two new smartphones, Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J4+ in India this week

Sep 17, 2018

One For All: This smartphone is perfect for every kind of user

Sep 14, 2018

Smartphones

Smartphone displays getting larger are making it harder for women to use them

Sep 14, 2018

Google

Google lists a new USB-C to 3.5 mm headphone adapter ahead of Pixel 3 launch

Sep 12, 2018

NewsTracker

Samsung doubles down in India, opens its biggest store world-wide in Bengaluru amid fierce competition from Chinese brands

Sep 11, 2018

science

Wildlife Conservation

Nepal's tiger population nearly doubles in an effort lauded by conservationists

Sep 25, 2018

Public Health

Mosquito swarm driven to extinction with gene editing in an experimental first

Sep 25, 2018

Medicine

Spinal implant helps man walk again after five years of living with paralysis

Sep 25, 2018

NASA's Curiosity Rover

NASA's Curiosity faces a glitch which needs resolution before more science experiments

Sep 24, 2018