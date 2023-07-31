‘India emerging as trusted global electronics manufacturing partner’: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

At the conclusion of the three-day SemiconIndia 2023 Conference, External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar highlighted India’s significant role in critical and emerging technologies, particularly in the electronics sector and semiconductor manufacturing. He emphasized India’s growing reputation as a reliable global electronics manufacturing partner.

The Minister also stressed the importance of international collaborations with countries like the US, Japan, Australia, and other like-minded nations, which present promising opportunities for India’s growth in this field.

The final day of the conference saw diverse participation from industry, start-ups, academia, and government. Insightful sessions and engaging discussions showcased the crucial aspects of semiconductor manufacturing and the efforts being made to establish a robust, resilient, and sustainable semiconductor ecosystem.

India firmly believes in the principle of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth, One Family, One Future,” aiming for equitable growth and a shared future for all. To explore this concept, a dedicated panel discussion on “International Collaboration for Trusted and Resilient Semiconductor Supply Chain” was led by Shri Anshuman Tripathi, Member of NSCS. The panelists, including representatives from the US Embassy, Japan’s Economy and Development Ministry, the Australian High Commission, and a professor from Georgia Tech University, delved into the potential of global partnerships to enhance the semiconductor industry. The discussion specifically focused on India’s role in becoming a major player in semiconductor manufacturing, research, talent exchange, clean energy transitions, and critical minerals exploration.

The discussions during the “Global Semiconductor Talent Capital” at SemiconIndia 2023 revolved around the implementation of the Semicon India FutureSkills Talent Roadmap, aiming to position India as a leading Semiconductor Talent Nation. Industry experts and representatives such as Jaya Jagadish from AMD India, Prof. T G Sitharam, Chairman of AICTE, Binod Nair from GlobalFoundries, Srinivas Satya from Applied Materials, Rangesh Raghavan from Lam Research, Prof. Udyan Ganguly from IIT Bombay, and Dr. Vijay Raghunathan from Purdue University showcased India’s commitment to achieving this goal through strategic planning, collaboration, and investment in the workforce.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of DPIIT, moderated a session on creating a globally competitive compliance and regulatory framework. The focus was on ease of doing business, FDI processes, handholding global investors, tax reforms, policy stability, and streamlining operations in the semiconductor ecosystem. The government’s proactive approach in implementing changes based on industry consultations and requirements was highlighted.

Jaya Jagadish from AMD India delivered the closing remarks, highlighting the significant shift observed in the semiconductor industry’s perception of India. The country is now seen as a promising investment destination, with a strong focus on emerging technologies like chiplet architecture and material sciences to meet the increasing demand for chips. The government’s initiatives to nurture skilled talent, support startups, and promote R&D are expected to drive innovation in the sector.

The second edition of SemiconIndia has firmly established India as a key player in the future of technology, especially in semiconductors. Global companies and academia were actively engaged, with India positioning itself as a global hub for electronics and semiconductors. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that the question has shifted from “why invest in India” to “why not invest in India” in the semiconductor industry indicates the country’s promising potential in this field.