India ban on Chinese apps updates: Ban is welcome, but govt must take more substantive measures, says Congress' Ahmed Patel

FP StaffJun 30, 2020 00:47:42 IST

India ban on Chinese apps updates | While Congress leader Ahmed Patel welcomed the ban, he also said, 'We expect our government to take more substantial & effective measures.'

  • 00:09 (IST)

    Robust policy needed for cyber world, says online civil liberties activist

    Responding to the ban on Chinese apps, Mishi Choudhary, technology lawyer and online civil liberties activist, said, "Section 69A of the IT Act empowers the Government to block any content in the interest of defense of the country. This move underscores that the cyber world and Internet are part of geopolitics, and not some distant matter left to techies. We must have a robust cyber-peace or war policy that addresses our national security concerns and presents a well-thought through, rights-respecting policy, in sharp contrast to an authoritarian regime like China."

  • 23:23 (IST)

    Alternatives available for CamScanner, TikTok

    As pointed out in a News18 report, there are several alternatives to some of the popular Chinese apps that have been banned. For example, documents on CamScanner can be shifted to Google Drives, and alternatives such as Microsoft Office Lens or Adobe Lens can be used. Similarly, for social media apps such as TikTok, there are alternatives such as Dubsmash, and Indian apps like Roposo, Chingari and Bolo Indya.

  • 23:07 (IST)

    Indians spent 5.5 bn hours on TikTok in 2019, says report

    An India Today report has quoted data analytics firm App Annie as saying that in 2019, Indians spent a massive 5.5 billion hours on TikTok, which was higher than the total number of hours in 2018.

  • 23:01 (IST)

    Education is key, not repression, says French cybersecurity expert

  • 22:58 (IST)

    Ban likely to be followed by instructions to Internet service providers

    According to an article in The Indian Express, the ban notification is likely to be followed by instructions to Internet service providers to stop access to these apps. Users may soon see a message saying access to the apps have been restricted at the request of the government.

  • 22:47 (IST)

    Full list of banned Chinese apps

  • 22:42 (IST)

    Users who already downloaded apps won't be able to access downloads

    As per an article in News18, the ban on the 59 Chinese apps means that these apps will no longer receive any developer support in India. So, users who have already downloaded the apps will not be able to access app downloads.

  • 22:31 (IST)

    TikTok ban provides fodder for memes

    Meanwhile, the ban on 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, has sparked off a meme fest on Twitter.

  • 22:27 (IST)

    Centre imposed ban too late, says Hemant Soren

    ANI quoted Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren as saying, "I think the Central government is late in taking this step. These mobile applications have already spread the 'infection'"

  • 22:24 (IST)

    'Expect govt to take more substantial measures': says Congress' Ahmed Patel

  • 22:22 (IST)

    Will Centre keep Chinese companies away from 5G rollout, asks Priyanka Chaturvedi

  • 22:19 (IST)

    Centre says it has received complaints of misuse of data

    An official statement said, "The Ministry of Information Technology has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside of India."

  • 22:04 (IST)

    Apps will need to be removed from Google Play, Apple App Store

    Banning mobile apps will require that the apps be removed from the Google Play and Apple App Store, and any other app download stores available.

    In addition, their network connectivity will need to be blocked to ensure that the apps already downloaded cannot be used, in case they require network connectivity. This would likely be done in a way similar to how websites are banned in India.

  • 22:00 (IST)

    Tiktok's ad revenue grew by 50% in past year, says report

    According to an article in Mint, TikTok's advertising revenue has witnessed a 50 percent growth in the past year. However, it is yet to take a significant share of the country’s Rs 17,000 crore digital ad market, which is dominated by Google and Facebook, the report stated.

  • 21:57 (IST)

    Ban imposed to protect data of Indians, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

  • 21:52 (IST)

    Section 69A of IT Act used to enforce ban

    According to a report in The Indian Express, the Centre has used Section 69A of the Information Technology Act to enforce the ban.

  • 21:46 (IST)

    Helo, CamScanner among banned apps

    The list of apps that have been banned also include Helo, Likee, Cam Scanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call – Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein.

    This marks the largest sweep against the Chinese technology companies.

    PTI

  • 21:44 (IST)

    Centre bans 59 Chinese apps

    India on Monday banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

    The ban, which comes in the backdrop of current stand-off along the Line of Actual control in Ladakh with Chinese troops, also includes WeChat and Bigo Live.

    PTI

India ban on Chinese apps updates | While Congress leader Ahmed Patel welcomed the ban, he also said, "In light of the grave intrusion of our territory & the unprovoked attack on our armed forces by the Chinese army, we expect our government to take more substantial & effective measures."

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted, "For safety, security, defence, sovereignty & integrity of India and to protect data & privacy of people of India the Government has banned 59 mobile apps."

The Centre on Monday banned 59 mobile apps, including China''s TikTok, SHAREiT and WeChat, terming them prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and national security.

In an official statement, the IT Ministry said it has received many complaints from various sources, including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for "stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users'' data in an unauthorised manner to servers which have locations outside India".

"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the statement said.

India ban on Chinese apps updates: Ban is welcome, but govt must take more substantive measures, says Congress Ahmed Patel

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs, has also sent an exhaustive recommendation for blocking these malicious apps.

"On the basis of these and upon receiving of recent credible inputs that such Apps pose threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the Government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet enabled devices," it said.

The statement added that this move will "safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace."

The full list of apps which have been banned is as follows:

1. TikTok
2. Shareit
3. Kwai
4. UC Browser
5. Baidu map
6. Shein
7. Clash of Kings
8. DU battery saver
9. Helo
10. Likee
11. YouCam makeup
12. Mi Community
13. CM Browers
14. Virus Cleaner
15. APUS Browser
16. ROMWE
17. Club Factory
18. Newsdog
19. Beutry Plus
20. WeChat
21. UC News
22. QQ Mail
23. Weibo
24. Xender
25. QQ Music
26. QQ Newsfeed
27. Bigo Live
28. SelfieCity
29. Mail Master
30. Parallel Space
31. Mi Video Call - Xiaomi
32. WeSync
33. ES File Explorer
34. Viva Video - QU Video Inc
35. Meitu
36. Vigo Video
37. New Video Status
38. DU Recorder
39. Vault- Hide
40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41. DU Cleaner
42. DU Browser
43. Hago Play With New Friends
44. Cam Scanner
45. Clean Master - Cheetah Mobile
46. Wonder Camera
47. Photo Wonder
48. QQ Player
49. We Meet
50. Sweet Selfie
51. Baidu Translate
52. Vmate
53. QQ International
54. QQ Security Center
55. QQ Launcher
56. U Video
57. V fly Status Video
58. Mobile Legends
59. DU Privacy

With inputs from agencies



