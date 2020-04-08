Wednesday, April 08, 2020Back to
India asks TikTok, Facebook to remove users spreading coronavirus misinformation

By Aditya Kalra and Devjyot Ghoshal NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India has told Facebook and Chinese video app TikTok to remove users found to be spreading misinformation about the coronavirus following concern about videos intended to mislead Muslims, according to a government source and a letter seen by Reuters. The move follows a report by Delhi-based digital analytics firm Voyager Infosec which identified a pattern of targeted disinformation in many social media videos that appeared to be aimed at Muslims, with some using religious beliefs to justifying defiance of health advisories over the virus. In one video reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday, a TikTok user says he is not scared of the coronavirus because, as a Muslim, he is a follower of the Prophet Mohammed and fears only Allah.


Apr 08, 2020

