tech2 News Staff

Independence Day is just around the corner and we have to admit that one mandatory thing that we all do on this day is to send lots of messages, GIFs and stickers on WhatsApp. But where do you get said stickers?

The process is simple, all you have to do is open the WhatsApp chat window of the person/group you want to send stickers to. Tap on the emoticon option and then click on the "+" button. Scroll down and once you reach the bottom, tap on "Get more stickers". This will lead you to the Play Store where you can search for the stickers that you are looking for. In this case, you're looking for 'WhatsApp stickers independence day,' and then you will see a list of apps. You can just install these apps and then once that's done, open the new app and press "+" for the category of stickers that you like and they will be added to your WhatsApp stickers library.

You can also choose, Independence day Stickers, Independence Day Stickers For Whatsapp 2019 and Independence day.

Now you will see an entire category related to independence day stickers, which means you don't have to repeat the process once you send this sticker to one person.

