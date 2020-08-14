tech2 News Staff

For months now, the coronavirus pandemic has forced people to stay cooped up in their homes until it is absolutely necessary to step out. The nostalgia hits when it is a festival and things remain unchanged which means you still can't celebrate the way you used to.

Tomorrow (15 August), on the occasion of Independence Day, the usual cultural events and parades may have been called off. But you can still wish your loved ones by sending them creative and fun Independence Day WhatsApp stickers!

To send these themed WhatsApp stickers, go to the Play Store, search "WhatsApp stickers for "Independence Day" or something on similar lines.

Download and install apps of your choice from the list of apps that appears in front of you.

Once you are done installing the app, what you need to do is open it and select the preferred stickers and tap on the "Add to WhatsApp" or "+" option.

You can choose from apps like Independence day - 15 August Stickers for Whatsapp, 15 August - Independence day Sticker 2020 and 15 August- Independence day Sticker 2020 WhatsaApp.